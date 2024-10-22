Ethan Klein’s latest political outburst have fans asking, ‘Are Ethan and Hila still together’?

The interwebs are all aflutter with the latest controversy that erupted this week as popular content creator Ethan Klein launched a scathing critique against fellow streamer HasanAbi, leaving viewers wondering about the state of his relationship with wife and business partner, Hila Klein. Because while Ethan’s “brand” has always been unhinged, he seems to be pushing the upper limits these days.

During a recent podcast episode, Klein unleashed an epic verbal assault on HasanAbi’s political commentary, particularly regarding the creator’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. “What’s crazy is that there is nobody on the entire platform to call him out,” Klein declared, proceeding to label HasanAbi’s views as “radical, anti-American, antisemitic, pro-China, pro-Russia, pro-terrorism takes.”

The H3H3 that no one saw coming

i’m sorry but the side-by-side of ethan klein and hasan piker’s steams today is kinda funny ngl. 😭 pic.twitter.com/9K0HwltyrL — dweebs 💫 🍉 (@dweeeebles) October 21, 2024

The H3 Podcast host, who has previously made headlines for his own controversial statements, expressed particular frustration over HasanAbi’s approach to discussing Jewish perspectives. “I f***ing despise how Hasan keeps telling me what I need to do is go talk to other Jewish people that are on his approved list of Jews,” Klein stated, highlighting the personal nature of the disagreement.

While HasanAbi has maintained his focus on discussing events in Gaza without directly addressing Klein’s accusations, the situation has drawn attention to the dynamics within the Klein household. Hila Klein, typically known for her measured and stoic approach to difficult subjects, has reportedly backed her husband’s statements, suggesting the couple’s status remains the same despite the social media storm.

This isn’t the first time Klein has found himself at the center of online drama. In late 2022, he caused a bit of an uproar by challenging Elon Musk’s Twitter policies through a series of carefully orchestrated profile impersonations that temporarily affected Tesla’s stock value. The incident demonstrated Klein’s willingness to confront influential figures, regardless of potential consequences.

PLEASE ETHAN KLEIN GO SEE A THERAPIST YOU HAVE THE MONEY AND THE PRIVILEGE PLEASE LOG OFF AND GO pic.twitter.com/GoIyRBg16S — 𝓳𝓮𝓼𝓼🍉 (@jessforgor) October 21, 2024

The current dispute has particularly resonated with viewers due to its intersection with broader political discussions. Klein accused HasanAbi of “dismissing the experiences of Jewish people” and “trivializing the suffering of rape victims in the conflict,” marking a significant escalation in what began as a simple political disagreement.

Industry observers note that while Klein’s outspoken nature has previously ruffled feathers, this latest confrontation represents a departure from his typical content focus. The situation has raised questions about the potential impact on H3H3 Productions, the media company he runs with Hila.

So, although people have been suggesting that Hila run for the hills amidst Klein’s recent tantrums, the Kleins continue to present a united front. At this point, the couple seems to be controversy-proof, but it might be pretty hard to recoup this time. They may just have used up their last life with this one.

