‘Eugh. That is not a prize’: Woman’s impeccable reaction to baby announcement could be a child-free slogan

With housing costs forcing us into apartments deep into adulthood and the cost of living dragging everyone without a trust fund into the pits, it’s no wonder so few young adults want to be parents.

Kids are expensive. Everyone knows that, and it’s only getting harder to start a family in the gradually more restrictive economy. No one seems to be more aware of that than a close friend of TikToker @allisoninwanderlust, who had a truly priceless reaction to discovering her bestie was expecting.

A less-than-one-minute video shows Allison unveiling a charming baby announcement for her friend to enjoy, but clearly without cluing her bestie into its purpose. As a result, her friend goes into her scratch ticket blind, and clearly assumes that it contains potential cash, not life-changing news.

After initially thinking herself a “loser,” Allison’s friend realizes that she actually qualifies for the ticket’s grand prize. That prize? A new baby. When she reads the announcement, however, the friend hilariously misunderstands, and boldly proclaims “eugh. That is not a prize,” before discovering her mistake.

It takes a spell for the dots to connect, but when they do Allison’s friend couldn’t be more supportive — or mortified. After silencing the entire room with a shout of realization, the friend — casually called Lex by Allison in the video — collapses to the ground in a fit of laughter, finally realizing she’s about to be an honorary auntie.

It’s a delightfully natural response, and Lex’s disdain for the thought of children clearly doesn’t extend to those around her. She may not want a child of her own, but Lex’s adorable reaction to discovering her friend’s condition showcases just how much love that baby has in its future.

