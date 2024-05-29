‘Every pain I have in my body is from you’: Hilariously unhinged parents prove there’s a perfect match for anyone out there

Everybody’s family is a little bit crazy. Sometimes it feels like we’re the only ones with a sitcom couple for parents, but Dom on TikTok has proven there is at least one family as crazy (if not crazier) than yours.

Dom frequently documents his experience living with his parents in his mid-twenties, and posts a compilation of what it’s like going from a kid to a roommate.

Needless to say, it’s never boring.

The compilation starts with his mother cursing at her husband to get her a drink before Happy Hour, to which he cheekily replies that he needs to use his massager due to all of the pain that she gives him.

Then there are, of course, ongoing conversations regarding his father’s underwear. Including but not limited to why he may need new ones, whether or not he should have worn some, and if he will ever clean up the pairs he leaves hanging.

Then of course there is Dom’s dad’s infatuation with garden gnomes, which seems to bother his mother tirelessly. No wonder she’s always asking for a drink, or to be left alone watching Days of Our Lives. On top of his fed-up mom and slightly-unhygienic dad, there are wholesome moments too. A particular favorite in the comment section is his dad showing his mom how to Griddy.

And don’t worry, mom is just as fed up with her son, telling him numerous times that he must have been dropped on his head as a kid.

Dom’s viewers are endlessly entertained by his parents’ antics, finding them both hilarious and highly relatable. They’ve gotten to know the couple well, who, according to the comments, have been together since high school. Some people find their marriage to be aspirational, others not so much, saying the couple is either insanely in love or insanely out of it.

Many people equate Dom’s parents to Phil and Claire Dunphy from the sitcom Modern Family, clocking the dad as the fun if not a little clueless Phil, and the mom as the up-tight and independent Claire. Based on that comparison alone, it’s clear to fans that the couple deserves their sitcom.

Fans can keep tuning in to Dom’s page (AKA sitcom) to find out whether his dad will ever shower and/or buy new underwear, and if his mom will ever figure out who exactly dropped Dom on his head as a baby.

The suspense is toe-curling.

