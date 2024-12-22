‘Everything about this is perfect’: Absolute icon delivers an unbelievably accurate take on 2024’s Grinch

‘Tis the season to be Grinchy! That’s certainly the philosophy of a brilliantly funny man who’s gone viral on TikTok for his fantastic 2024 take on the iconically miserable Dr. Seuss character.

Chezaidan (username @chezaidan), who describes himself as a “Philanthropist of useless items” in his TikTok bio, uploaded the 39-second video where he performs a superbly amusing impression of the green fiend. Chezaidan presents his impersonation in the form of an imaginary schedule, which includes notable activities like “hyperfixate on a new project,” “stare into the fridge for a snack that’s not there,” the very topical “solve who the CEO shooter was (tell no one),” and “wrestle with my procrastination” (which he humorously considers moving back two hours). In typical 2024 style, one of the final schedule entries is “slowly slip into the realisation that I’ll never be able to afford a house.”

While his impression is reminiscent of the version of the Grinch portrayed by Jim Carrey in the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chezaidan puts his spin on it to tremendous effect. The video also features a very cool Jurassic Park light in the background, which feels worth mentioning. Naturally, the video garnered a significant response from tickled TikTokers.

How did TikTok react?

The response to the video was universally positive, with several people strongly relating to the thoughts of Chezaidan’s Grinch. Comments that conveyed that relation included, “I relate to this a little to much,” “Huh…apparently I’m The Grinch,” “Stare at the fridge for snack that’s not there. I know the feeling so damn well and it hurts,” “so relatable,” and “Sir… were you following me and documenting my daily routine? lol,”

A bizarrely high number of people felt called out by Chezaidan referring to watching Supernatural reruns, commenting things like, ““Supernatural reruns” kind of felt like a direct call out post and I did not appreciate that,” “Not me rewatching supernatural rn,” “Supernatural re-runs? I fear this is actually me,” and “..I’ve been binge watching Supernatural for the past month…are you stalking me?!?”

Many people enjoyed the cleverness of procrastinating the procrastination, commenting things like, “Pushing the procrastination until later is hilarious,” “*procrastinates procrastination*” “pushing off the procrastinating is wild dedication. it’s an art at this point,” and “oh no not procrastinating till later!”

Several users became enamored with Chezaidan thanks to his impression and humor, writing things like, “i don’t know you But i love you,” “ive never been so in love before,” “Weird way to propose, but yes,” and “Who are you, sir? How come is the first time I see you on my FYP?”

However, most users simply wanted to congratulate Chezaidan on his brilliant impression, writing things like, “This is soooooooo good I love the grinch so much I quote it all year,” “the voice is on POINT,” “Why do you actually sound like him,” “perfection,” “Everything about this is perfect,” “your voice is so close I love it,” “That’s really good too…” and “This is crazy impressive.”

A December 2022 YouGov poll of 2,000 Americans found that when presented with 50 classic Christmas movies, 92% either loved or liked How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), the highest percentage of any of the films in question. The Grinch (2018) also ranked highly, placing eighth, with 87% either loving or liking it. After Chezaidan’s brilliant viral TikTok, the character’s movies might have gained more fans.

