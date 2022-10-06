Sometimes you see something that makes you question the very fabric of reality. Things that make you ask whether what you are seeing is truly real. And right now, a viral subway prank is spreading around Instagram. And it is making people doubt everything they know because of its super trippy visuals.

What is the prank?

The post that went viral was posted by the Instagram account memezar. The video shows a subway station with a trash bin attached to a large pole. However, things soon get weird when a pair of eyes bulge out of the holes in the can. Then the doors flap open, revealing a long pink tongue that flops to the floor before the eyes pop out of the holes and roll off like balloons. And then, another pair of eyes pop out of the holes before falling out, suggesting that, in time, the entire platform will be covered with eyes.

The video has the caption: “Did something get me high or is this actually real.” In the comments, many users were discussing the prank. And many said how weird it would feel to encounter it in the wild.

One user summed up the general mood of the comment section by saying: “Imagine waiting for your train, and a tongue slaps you out of nowhere.”

Where does this prank come from?

This video wasn’t made by the user running the memezar account. The video was actually created by user Hati.Hati.Mas. The self-titled “Certified dimension jumper” creates unique CGI videos which put strange or subversive twists on well-known concepts and locations.

The original version of the video on their TikTok is captioned:

“Can’t get enough.” After making Jakarta insecure with huge billboards, this loving youngster will now join his friends in the Hati-Hood at the B3Biennale in Frankfurt. don’t be shy and share the Hati friends on your account.”

Other videos by this creator feature other strange sights, including tongues popping out of subway walls and service holes. This video comes complete with a stomach-churning wet licking sound and some moaning. Both of which sound horribly suspect. Something only made worse by the video’s caption reading “Looking 4 love!“

A subway train full of cans arriving at the station, only for the cans to come out and envelop the platform like a wave when the doors finally open.

And, in a delightfully meta twist, a subway train inside the seat of a larger subway train. Which is a video that will throw many unsuspecting viewers for a loop.