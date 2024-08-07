‘Best of both worlds’: Family’s drive-in movie night turns unexpectedly violent when ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ overrides ‘Despicable Me 4’

Imagine gathering a collection of snacks and heading out to a drive-in movie with the kids only for them to look over at a screen and catch a glimpse of the blood-splattered chaos from Deadpool & Wolverine.

For adults, this reality sounds like an absolute treat, but for young children, witnessing a brutal and bloody fight scene involving Deadpool is probably enough to trigger some sort of fight-or-flight response. Interestingly enough, this exact situation was showcased over on TikTok, where a video from user @kenziee_lynnn revealed her family attending a drive-in movie to watch a screening of Despicable Me 4.

Unfortunately for Kenzie, a screening of Deadpool & Wolverine was just slightly off to the right, allowing the kids to have a clear view of the rated-R superhero flick. And while you would assume the scenario would be traumatizing for kids, Kenzie actually expressed in the caption of the video that her kids probably enjoyed the Marvel movie much more than the screaming minions. DespicablePool, anybody?

As to be expected, the majority of TikTok was firmly supportive of Kenzie and the kids enjoying the unexpected double feature, with many commenters insisting that catching both movies on the big screen was definitely “the best of both worlds.” Plus, when you take a second to remember Deadpool actually mentioning the minions in the movie to Gambit, these two movies screening together couldn’t be more perfect.

Hey, at least it’s not as bad as the theater that accidentally played Saw 3D for a room full of kids instead of Megamind.

