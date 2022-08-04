Home / movies

Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero

When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.

Marvel has created some of the most iconic characters of all time, including Spider-Man, The Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man. Since the start of the MCU with 2008’s Iron Man, love for these heroes has only grown, becoming a huge cultural phenomenon that doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

With Disney’s aquisition of Marvel back in 2009, we have recently seen comic book heroes introduced on the small screen as well with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel premiering on Disney Plus. With the MCU doing so well, one Reddit post wondered what people might think about the MCU creating a new, completely original super-hero for the big screen, one that has never been seen in the comics, games or any other form of media.

What are your thoughts on the MCU creating a hero who first appears in their own movie in the MCU, before ever appearing in any comics, video games, tv shows, or any other media? from marvelstudios

This question left fans very divided, with people giving reasonable answers for why it could or could not work.

Some claim that the MCU works because people are already invested in characters from the comics and that there are still a lot of characters waiting for their time to shine.

This user reminds everyone that most MCU fans have likely not read the comics, and therefore wouldn’t know the difference.

This was further touched upon when one fan stated his friends are excited for an upcoming projects despite having no idea what it means.

Many wonder what the point would be to adding a completely original character.

Marvel may not want to take that kind of untested risk.

This user believes that if it doesn’t already have a secure fan base, it won’t happen.

Though a few have pointed out to DC’s Harley Quinn, a character who didn’t start out on the page.

Though in true debate fashion another user points out that she wasn’t introduced as a main character and only evolved that way.

There may be some middle ground where the studio thinks up the idea but tests it in the comics first.

Either way, unless someone knows something from within the inner circle at Marvel Studios, we think it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon thanks to the jam packed schedule they already have with the Multiverse Saga.