Fans pit Thanos against Darkseid in the battle of genocidal cosmic warlords

Some debates come in waves, popping back up every now and again to see how or if public opinion has changed. Whether it’s ranking the MCU shows or figuring out which Star Wars film is the best or worst, some of the internet’s conversations come with their fair share of déjà vu.

One such debate includes a true clash of the titans between Marvel and DC; in a battle between Marvel’s Thanos with a fully stacked Infinity Gauntlet and DC’s Darkseid in control of the Anti-Life Equation, who would come out on top?

For those of you not in the know, Thanos is an all-powerful alien descended from the Eternals, and is often equipped with the Infinity Gauntlet, which allows him to manipulate the Infinity Stones. There are six stones in total, each one granting control over a specific aspect of the universe, which include Space, Mind, Reality, Time, Power, and Soul.

As for Darkseid, he too hails from a mighty alien race known as the New Gods, and is hellbent on erasing free will from the universe. To do this, he sought out the Anti-Life Equation, a mathematical formula hidden deep in the universe’s collective consciousness that allows for absolute control over the minds of all sentient creatures.

And with that, the stage is set…

No bias. Thanos with the complete stones and Darkseid with anti life.

Who's your money on? pic.twitter.com/rtdLVhnjyf — weBB heaD (@detectivemikee) July 11, 2022

…and it’s not even close.

Darkseid in a clean sweep 🧹 https://t.co/Co7PfyZckJ — Tyree ( The Limitless One) ⭕️-H-I-⭕️ (@TheFunGuy89) July 12, 2022

You’re joking right? Darkseid no questions asked https://t.co/lVm1sT1S8Z — ThrashC12 (@ThrashCetchum12) July 11, 2022

For perhaps the first time in history, there’s no disagreement here on Twitter. Darkseid seems like the unanimous pick, with one user suggesting he wouldn’t even need the Anti-Life Equation in this matchup.

Darkseid and he doesn’t need Anti-Life. https://t.co/tuqftxAKNJ — DC ⭐️ (@KaraZorL4) July 12, 2022

Darkseid is taking this fight and that's never going to change https://t.co/VgsxYXKbOG — 👁 Game Over Grimace 👁 (@GhostlyGrimace) July 11, 2022

Thanos would use the gems to banish Darkseid from being able to exist in our universe but because the true Darkseid exists outside the universe, Darkseid would drag Thanos into the Fourth World where the gems have no power and annihilate him. https://t.co/MZ4uGI7aIx — The Watchman on the Shoreline of Dreams (@SolemnPenance) July 11, 2022

Well, now that that’s all sorted, it’s about time we found a new Marvel/DC matchup to fixate on once every three months. Squirrel Girl versus Superman, anyone?