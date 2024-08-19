‘Fellas, is it gay to get hit by a car?’: Man gets doored by car and ends up in permanent ‘slay’ mode

The “limp wrist” has never been an accurate way to tell if someone is, in fact, gay, but that hasn’t stopped it from standing the test of time. Even SpongeBob’s got his own gay limp wrist meme. But what happens when you get doored by a car and are now in full-time limp wrist mode? Well, that’s what happened to the hilarious Micah Eames, who shared about their amusing accident on TikTok. And if you think that’s something, wait until you hear about the car brand that decided to betray their own!

Recommended Videos

While walking, Micah got hit by a car, which resulted in a locked elbow. And while on their way to the hospital, they couldn’t help but document their unplanned limp wrist. If you’re unfamiliar with Micah Eames’ TikTok page… it’s absolutely hilarious and the jokes began to fly! Here’s the video:

However, the ultimate standout in their video is when they identified the culprit and cause of the limp wrist in question: A Subaru!! “My own community??,” they ask, hilariously. Now, if you didn’t know, Subarus are the unofficial, stereotypical car for lesbians. The brand has been noted for its LGBTQ allyship for years, and was one of the first major brands to support queer rights. So you can imagine the betrayal when a car from the community ends up traumatizing Micah’s elbow.

But is it really betrayal if he ends up in permanent slay mode? Sounds like a bit of a nudge in the right direction. But nonetheless, as Micah says, “the call is coming from inside the hatchback!”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy