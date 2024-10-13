Florida’s ‘Lieutenant Dan’ refused evacuation orders for Hurricane Milton and earned $40k for his troubles – but does he deserve the fame?

Joseph Malinowski, dubbed “Lieutenant Dan” by social media users, became an overnight sensation for his unwavering decision to ride out the Category 3 storm, Hurricane Milton, on his 20-foot sailboat in Tampa Bay. But who’s the man behind the myth?

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

The nickname “Lieutenant Dan” was bestowed upon Malinowski due to his resemblance to the character played by Gary Sinise in the 1994 classic film Forrest Gump. Like his fictional counterpart, Malinowski is an amputee, missing part of his left leg and relying on crutches for mobility. This physical similarity, combined with his seafaring determination, quickly cemented his status as a viral sensation. In fact, a GoFundMe page, set up to aid the man, managed to raise more than $45,000 before it was closed.

As Hurricane Milton approached Florida’s coast, Malinowski’s story spread like wildfire on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Videos of him explaining his decision to stay aboard his vessel, which he named Seashell, garnered millions of views. In one particularly popular clip, Malinowski declared, “I put my faith in God. I don’t put my faith in man,” explaining that divine guidance had led him to acquire the boat and face the storm head-on.

Of course, following his viral fame, Malinowski was offered plenty of media space to speak his mind. However, the audience soon realized their latest hero was actually a controversial figure.

Why is Joseph “Lieutenant Dan” Malinowski sparking controversy?

Lieutenant Dan who signed with Kick for $2,000,000 already dropped the N WORD on his first stream.. 😭 pic.twitter.com/TEINlARsZD — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) October 11, 2024

While Malinowski’s bravado in the face of danger captivated many, it also raised serious concerns among local officials and weather experts. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor emphasized the life-threatening nature of the situation, stating unequivocally, “If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re going to die.” Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on Oct. 9, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET, leaving a path of destruction across the state. As of Oct. 13, at least 23 deaths have been confirmed.

Remarkably, as the sun rose over Tampa Bay the following morning, Malinowski emerged triumphant, raising his arm in victory. “The hand of God was over Tampa,” he declared, adding, “It wasn’t too bad.”

However, as Malinowski’s fame grew, so did scrutiny of his past and present behavior. For starters, court records revealed a string of criminal allegations and charges. In 2022, Malinowski was released from prison after serving a one-year sentence for battery of a law enforcement officer. Additionally, a February 2023 incident involved accusations of Malinowski attempting to set a woman on fire by splashing her with gasoline, though this case was later dropped for unspecified reasons.

Adin Ross canceled 100k payment, new boat & streaming deal after discovering Lieutenant Dan’s mug shots & criminal history 👀



Lieutenant Dan reacts “I don’t care about that, you came to me, you should have looked me up before you made an offer” pic.twitter.com/g7TJY66BWE — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 10, 2024

The controversy surrounding Malinowski reached a boiling point on Oct. 12, when he used a racial slur during a livestream on the Kick social media platform. In the video, while discussing potential issues with donations he had received, Malinowski casually dropped the N-word, saying, “If you want to get back into my good graces, you have to take time… ‘Cause once I cut you off, you’re done [N-word].” Unsurprisingly, this use of racist language led to a swift decline in Malinowski’s newfound popularity.

#LieutenantDan daughter speaks out about him getting alot of money/fame.

She says all this fame will probably lead to a early "☠️" https://t.co/bKpIglpqyq pic.twitter.com/y13CmbM6z4 — serium (@seriumvp) October 11, 2024

That’s the reality of the internet. People can rise to stardom so quickly that no one has the time to measure the consequences of putting shady people into the spotlight.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy