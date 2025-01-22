‘Girl let him live’: Woman drives ex to madness by ‘pretending to be snow’ in his backyard, and TikTok just wants to know if she’s OK

The “crazy ex-girlfriend” is a stereotype as old as time. Sometimes, a breakup affects you so badly that you stop acting like yourself, and it’s totally understandable. After all, that was the love of your life, right? You can’t just let him go. So, yes, some reactions are justified, but a certain woman on TikTok has made a whole career out of it, and it’s not looking cute. Careful Rebecca Bunch, someone’s coming for your crown!

Girl, move on!

Mila Debrito’s TikTok bio tells you all you need to know about her. It reads, “Professionally insane,” and Mila might just live up to the title. Her entire brand is centered around being an unhinged ex-girlfriend, and some of her videos have onlookers really concerned.

In one of her latest videos, it looks like Mila pushed her ex to his limit. The video, titled, “Pretending to be snow in my ex’s garden,” has nearly 19 million views and counting, and over 3 million likes. In the video, Mila has set up her phone in front of a window outside her ex’s house and has pieces of white sheets tied around her body so she can blend in with the snow. She also prepared some snowballs to throw at his window before hastily lying in the snow, making her ex think he was losing his mind when he looked outside and saw nothing but plain white. Mila repeated this a few times with her ex coming up to the window after each snowball and looking increasingly confused.

He finally caught her at the end when she wasn’t able to lie down quickly enough, and the video ends with her running off. Now the internet needs to know, girl, are you okay?

Mila’s not calling it quits

Fans of Mila’s content weren’t surprised to see the video, but first-time watchers were extremely worried for her, especially when her ex caught her. But, after taking a look through her page, it’s clear that she wasn’t in any danger after he caught her. That doesn’t mean that people aren’t worried about her overall well being though. One comment read, “Mila this is next level babe, this is not okay,” and got nearly 25 thousand likes. Other people had some pressing questions for her, like how she tolerated the cold lying in the snow like that, and how she managed to hide the phone.

However, others have had suggestions for how Mila should torment her ex next, with one person writing, “Now act like you’re his delivery man.” Overall, some of Mila’s greatest hits include pretending to be a trash bag outside her ex’s house, pretending to be a tree branch knocking against his door and, most recently, pretending to be his long-lost child. At this point, nearly all her videos are filled with comments begging her to leave the poor man alone, but she isn’t showing signs of stopping anytime soon. As she said in another video, as long as he’s her ex, he’s still hers somehow.

