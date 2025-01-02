‘Glitch in the matrix?’: Woman spots someone who looks just like her wearing the exact same thing and now she’s convinced she’s a time traveler

With the ever-present insanity happening in the world, it’s not difficult to comprehend why it often feels like we’re living in a simulation. However, sometimes it can feel like there’s a slight glitch in the matrix when something extra unusual happens in everyday life.

Enter one viral video over on TikTok, posted by internet personality @chipgirlhere, which showcases a head-scratching scenario that feels straight out of a Twilight Zone episode. While standing with others at a wedding reception, Chipgirl noticed a woman across the way who highly resembled herself — especially her specific outfit, which Chipgirl claims looks identical to an outfit she wore back in 2019 when she was taking photos at her own wedding reception.

As she zoomed in on the other woman, donning an undeniably similar white attire, Chipgirl wondered aloud if the other woman was actually her and if she, indeed, had just caught herself time traveling in real-time — or possibly encountering a subtle yet creepy doppelgänger standing in the same spot and wearing the same outfit she once did. It’s giving Jordan Peele’s Us.

As to be expected, the comment section flooded with fellow TikTokers completely perplexed by the situation at hand. One user insisted that this encounter would absolutely “send me into a psychosis” while others explained that the encounter would “haunt” them and would mess them up “for days.” Other commenters, however, provided a separate perspective on the situation — extending the possibility that the other woman might have seen Chipgirl’s 2019 post and recreated the outfit. After all, who among us hasn’t spotted an outfit they absolutely adored on Pinterest and tried their best to replicate it?

The saving grace? The shoes worn by the other woman across the way are different than the shoes Chipgirl wore in her 2019 flashback video. So, maybe time traveling is off the table, but the fact that they were both wearing the same outfit and standing in the same spot at the same venue just a few years apart is definitely enough to stop anybody in their tracks.

I suppose it’s comforting to know that time traveling is likely not the case in this scenario, but the thought alone is certainly puzzling and certainly not uncommon. What is more common, according to a study from Dension Digital Commons, is your chance of spotting your doppelgänger out in the wild. The study says the possibility is “one in 135,” and states that some people can have seven doppelgängers on average that resemble themselves. So if you needed another thing to give you the absolute creeps and keep you up in bed later tonight, then there it is.

Of course, other scientists believe that the idea of actual doppelgängers is silly and mainly exaggerated by Hollywood movies. Then again, nobody quite knows for sure, so if you spot somebody wearing the same outfit as you and standing in the same spot you once did, it might be time to accept that you’ve successfully entered the Twilight Zone.

