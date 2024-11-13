‘God must’ve known I also needed to hear this’: Ring camera captures husband’s heartwarming message to distressed wife after Trump win

It’s been just over one week since the terrible results of the 2024 election and many are still processing the cruel and devastating fact that Donald Trump will once again be the president of the United States. Everyone needs some hope right now, and there’s one TikTok video we all need to watch.

TikTok user @bribricat shared footage of her ring cam, which picked up a conversation between her neighbors about the election. The man told his wife, “The country is stronger than any one person. The constitution is stronger than any one person.”

Brianna wrote, “God must have known I also needed to hear this. Maybe you do too.” In an updated video that makes it easier to hear what the man is saying, Brianna added in her caption, “while we are all grieving just know that 68 million of us are hurting together! Of all generations.”

@bribricat Replying to @liz for those asking for the video without the music. Apologies, I lowered the volume as much as I could. “The country is stronger than any one person. The CONSTITUTION is stronger than any one person”. At this time, while we are all grieving just know that 68 million of us are hurting together! Of all generations. I hope that this conversation between my sweet, sweet neighbors helps you as much as it helps me 🫶🏼🤍 ♬ original sound – Brianna Destiny

People loved this video and expressed their raw emotions in the comment section. One user wrote, “This was meant to be caught on camera.” Another wrote, “I just bawled. WHAT a man,” with another declaring him “an actual angel.” Others shared that their husbands hugged them and said things would be alright. More than a couple of people said this made them cry.

Given how overwhelmed many felt before the election results came in, it’s no wonder everyone needed this video. An American Psychological Association survey said over 69% of over 3,300 American adults felt tense prior to Nov. 5, 2024. AMFM also looked at how Americans were feeling in 2024 and 30% of those who replied to the survey said they had “increased anxiety” because of the election. Even a few months earlier, in July 2024, USA Today reported that many were dealing with anxiety thinking about the upcoming vote and what could happen.

Forbes Health discovered that 63% of Gen X members, 64% of millennials, and 66% of Gen Z said the election was leading to a “slight negative impact on their mental health.” The baby boomer generation felt this a bit less at 56%. However, this TikTok shows that people are hurting right now, no matter their age, and everyone can lean on one another. As one TikTok user commented on Brianna’s video, the residents at the retirement home where they are employed have been feeling the effects of the election as well.

Even though some ring cam users feel unsure about how Ring uses their data, most feel safer with one, and this is a nice story about a time when a ring camera captured something positive. Brianna’s neighbor’s wise words are an important reminder of the things that can’t be taken away, no matter how brutal the election results feel. Brianna replied to a comment and said, “the fact that it’s an older white male at that! brought me a gimmer of hope.” There have been heartbreaking and tragic stories since Election Day, and this ring cam video can’t take that pain away. Trump can’t stop neighbors from supporting one another or loved ones from being there for one another when they need a shoulder or an ear. He can’t take away people’s compassion and empathy. And he can’t stop kind-hearted celebs from showing how caring they are, either.

So, when there are tough days right now, let’s rewatch this TikTok and remember these uplifting words.

