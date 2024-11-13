‘Here for the petty’: Trump supporter brazenly bullies another woman online, prompting Matthew Lillard to put on his hero hat

Matthew Lillard has rushed to a user’s defence on a viral TikTok, after she was brazenly bullied by a supporter of Donald Trump.

Those who’ve (perhaps wisely) taken a break from social media in the wake of Trump’s stunning presidential election win might be heartened to learn that TikTok has become something of a safe space in recent days. As they grapple with the idea of a second Trump term, legions of TikTokers have flocked to the platform to express solidarity, foster a sisterhood, share crucial resources, and inspire optimism in these dark times.

Sometimes, however, a few Debby Downers seep through the cracks, as user Cassandra (@cassandracorinne) unfortunately found out in a recent video. In the beginning of the video, which has amassed over 50,000 likes, Cassandra explains how a certain TikTok user has “been leaving hateful comments on my page throughout the week.” Cassandra’s previous videos see her offer some less-than-satisfied takes on Trump’s victory, which naturally led to “Trump supporters calling me fat and ugly on the internet,” she explained in the clip.

The particular troll in question was one who said all the hateful commenters “got it right” about Cassandra, but she wasn’t about to take all those bullies lying down. Instead, in masterclass of naming and shaming, she shared a screenshot of the user’s comment agreeing with the trolls, and implored viewers to “stay and interact with this video” so she can “make money off the fact that [the user] wanted to run her mouth.”

What follows is a 30-second period in which Cassandra simply sips her coffee and allows the troll’s comment to speak for itself, inviting legions of viewers to come to her defence. Since Cassandra “just entered the [TikTok] creator’s fund,” the extended runtime of her video, as well as it’s high engagement in the comments, likely allowed her to profit off the troll, a fact which Lillard couldn’t help but celebrate. The Scooby-Doo star, likely in the thralls of a post-election doom scroll like the rest of us, took to Cassandra’s comment section to show his support.

“Hahahah,” he wrote, clearly enjoying Cassandra’s response, “You’re a legend.” Naturally, the appearance of a celebrity on the For You Page prompted excitement from fans, with one replying that “seeing Matthew Lillard in the comment section was not on my 2024 bingo card.” Another fan pointed out that Cassandra’s video was one of only two that Lillard has reposted on TikTok, while hordes of others joined him in coming to Cassandra’s defence. “Here for the petty,” one user wrote of Cassandra creator’s fund tactic in response to the troll, while another encouraged her to “get your bag, girl.”

“Came because of Matthew Lillard,” another person quipped, “stayed to help you get some money.” Elsewhere, users compensated for the troll’s comments on Cassandra’s appearance by complimenting her hair and asking for her curling routine, proving that for every hater, there’s a stack of supporters who’ll rally behind you. Sometimes, those supporters happen to be the star of Scream, She’s All That and the masterclass in high camp cinema that is Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Petition for Cassandra and Lillard to share a Scooby Snack for her next video starts now.

