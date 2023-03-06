Things could yet come full circle after James Gunn reveals the DC project he pitched more than 20 years ago

Hollywood is full of little coincidences that add up over time, and if you piece together a handful to have been peppered throughout James Gunn‘s career dating back well over 20 years, then things could yet come full circle.

Everyone knows that the future Guardians of the Galaxy director caught his big break in the mainstream by penning the screenplays for the live-action Scooby-Doo and its sequel Monsters Unleashed, which saw him form a long-lasting friendship with scene-stealing Shaggy star Matthew Lillard that continues to this day.

Last week, the Scream veteran confirmed that when asked what his dream role would be, his answer was a short-but-sweet “anybody in a James Gunn movie.” The filmmaker himself would respond with a GIF that led many fans to cross their fingers in the hopes that another of the DC Studios co-CEO’s friends and regular collaborators would be welcomed aboard.

Taking things one step further, Gunn has now elaborated on his association with Lillard, revealing that before Scooby-Doo had even wrapped principal photography all the way back in the year 2000, the pair of them sat with the head of Warner Bros. and pitched themselves as the ideal candidates to make a Plastic Man movie.

Matt and I sat in a trailer with the head of Warner Bros, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, on the set of Scooby-Doo in 2000 (!!!) and told him we wanted do Plastic Man. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 5, 2023

Hypothetically, there’s absolutely nothing stopping Gunn from tying off this particular thread in his life by hiring Lillard to bring the bizarre comic book favorite to the DCU, for no other reason than personal satisfaction and a sense of closure. He loves the weird and wonderful side of superheroism, after all, and it would be a grand finale for a story two decades in the making.