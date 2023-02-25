One of James Gunn’s buddies wants in on an upcoming movie, and the DC Studios boss is on the case

Even though they’ve been friends for over 20 years and have collaborated on three projects during that time, Matthew Lillard has yet to become one of the many members of James Gunn‘s inner circle to appear in a movie or TV show the DC Studios co-CEO has directed himself.

The actor obviously played Shaggy in the two live-action Scooby-Doo! flicks penned by Gunn back in the early 2000s, but what’s lesser-known is that the future Guardians of the Galaxy architect did uncredited rewrites on 2001’s horror remake Thir13en Ghosts, of which Lillard was a key part of the cast.

Gunn has of course become famed for roping in a number of familiar faces across the majority of his onscreen endeavors, so it’s a little strange that Lillard has yet to join the club that already features Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Steven Blakeheart, and many more besides, but that could be about to change.

On Twitter, Lillard confirmed that he’d named anybody in a Gunn-directed feature as his dream role, and it didn’t take long before the DCU’s freshly-installed overseer intimated that he’s on the case.

I met @MatthewLillard today and I asked him what character he wants to play but hasn’t gotten to and he said “Anybody in a James Gunn movie” 🤣 — Fox 🪡 (@FadedFox) February 25, 2023

With countless live-action, animated, feature-length, and episodic offerings currently in various stages of development behind the scenes at DC, it’s not as if there’s going to be a shortage of parts Lillard could potentially play. The 53 year-old has unexpectedly evolved into an internet hero of sorts, so you can guarantee there’s be an outpouring of appreciation were he to end up snagging a potentially lucrative and long-running gig as Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters continues to take shape.