Fans agree that Matthew Lillard needs a Marvel role, but which one?

Depending on which generation you hail from, the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Matthew Lillard will be either his role as Stu Macher in Scream, or his beloved turn as Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo franchise.

Naturally, there are many more strings to the actor’s bow than that, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing to have a couple of instantly-recognizable turns in your back catalogue to ensure your name continues to live on within the pantheons of pop culture. That being said, Marvel fans are hoping Lillard gets invited to play in the superhero sandbox eventually, but they can’t settle on which part they’d want to see him play.

The discussion kicked off over on Reddit when a fan suggested that he’d be the ideal candidate to play an older variant of Peter Parker, but after commenters burned that take to the ground by pointing out that Tobey Maguire exists, several more names were thrown into the hypothetical hat.

If it wasn’t for Woody Harrelson, then everyone seems to be in agreement that Lillard would make for a phenomenal Carnage, but there are plenty of intriguing heroes and villains being suggested. Among them are X-Men favorites Multiple Man and Havok, Norman Osborn, or one of the countless new baddies that could be up for grabs when Thunderbolts begins firming up its ensemble.

It would appear that we’re living in the age of the Matthew Lillard reappraisal, and it’s something we’re completely on board with.