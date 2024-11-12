‘You are not alone’: Messages of solidarity flood the web as kind humans offer a lifeline to broken American voters

While we’d like to pretend otherwise, we’re just a few months away from a second Donald Trump presidency, and legions of TikTok users have expressed solidarity as we collectively confront that harsh reality.

Following his stunning presidential election victory, the video platform has offered a sounding board and a safe space as TikTokers share their concerns, create a sisterhood, offer resources, or simply take time to quiet all the noise. While much of TikTok’s initial reaction to Trump’s win had an undertone of rightful fear and frustration, the tide seems to be turning towards hope and reassurance, as a host of more optimistic election takes have overrun our algorithms.

One such video was posted by user Abby Revetta (@abbyl1617), who provided a guiding hand during these dark times by sharing what she calls “election day affirmations.” She reads through a list of positive statements that might help voters come to terms with Trump’s imminent second term, from acknowledging that “I have the power to do good beyond the election” to the comforting fact that “it is not my job to single-handedly save the nation.”

Viewers’ embrace of Abby’s optimistic post — which they described in the comments as “inspiring” and “wise” — was echoed in a similarly hopeful election video shared by @yourkoreandad. For his part, the TikToker shared the burden by allowing us to wallow for a moment in the trust that “feels broken” as a result of the election, before offering a glimmer of inspiration and a rallying call. “What gives me hope is you,” the TikToker says reassuringly, prompting users to say they “needed to hear this” while thanking him for “giv[ing] me hope.”

This sentiment of post-election optimism continued with TikToker Madeline Gregg (@the.attitude.tok) who, instead of “cry[ing] for all the Trump supporters,” took time to celebrate the small win of all the LGBTQ people who won seats during the election “because it’s beautiful.” Madeline’s sharing of these wins was a source of “joy on such a difficult day” for some commenters, but the spirit of solidarity didn’t stop there.

In one viral TikTok, a man is seen leaving a note at the front door of TikToker @hairbyraynhigh, who had a Kamala Harris sign in her front yard. “Thank you for fighting for me,” the note read, “I’m going to keep fighting too.” Elsewhere, in perhaps the farthest-reaching show of solidarity, user @sarahrenee333 shared a compilation video of women from the parliaments of Norway, Belgium and Finland standing in unison with their “American sisters.” This saw an outpouring of support in the comments, inviting people from across the globe to share in American women’s concern and send “much love and strength,” as one user commented.

It’s this kind of optimism that Harris called for in her equally inspiring concession speech, which saw the vice president acknowledge some voter’s fears while encouraging them to keep up the fight. “When we fight, we win,” she said. If this influx of resilient TikToks is to be believed, then we’re well on our way to beginning that fight. Maybe, just maybe, this time we’ll win.

