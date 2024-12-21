‘Got himself in a pickle’: You’ll never crave pickles ever again after seeing what one woman discovered in her Vlasic jar

Have you ever looked at something and just been completely astounded as to how it even got there? Like Stonehenge, or the Moai head statues, or Donald Trump – seriously, how is he back in the White House? Well, one individual on TikTok had that same experience, albeit on a smaller scale, after finding a frog trapped in a jar of pickles.

Recommended Videos

Pickles, you either love them or hate them, it’s a gamble. Personally, I love them. I could eat a whole jar of pickles with nothing else on the side and I’d be pretty happy. That being said, a video posted by TikTok user @coleycake might have curbed my pickle enthusiasm, and it could do the same to you. If you’re a true pickle lover then perhaps it’s best you don’t watch this video for your own safety – it’s pretty gross.

It’s been a rough year for Kermit, but I never thought this would be how he met his end. Cole, the individual who posted the video, quipped that it was “a new flavor.” But all jokes aside, the last thing you’d want to find in an item of food is a dead animal and it goes without saying that it’s definitely not adhering to the health regulations. Imagine if someone less observant had picked up the jar, brought it home, and maybe even eaten a few pickles before realizing that there was a small preserved frog body floating amongst the pickles.

Viewers also noticed something else in the jar, a gross mess of what looked like a worm, or some sort of tube, floating around in the vinegar. “I’m more worried about that worm-looking thing,” one quipped. While it’s difficult to confirm exactly what it is, it isn’t a pickle that’s for sure, and what’s worse is the high possibility of the very plausible speculation that it was the poor frog’s intestines, which is a whole other level of disgusting. It seems this frog was subjected to one of the most horrific deaths a frog could possibly have.

How did the frog get in there?

A dead frog in a sealed jar of pickles. How does that even happen? While it’s not nice to think about it, it’s not uncommon for businesses, especially in industries dealing with food to have pest infestations. According to an article from restuarantonline.co.uk, one in five hospitality businesses encountered a pest problem in 2011. The issues stemmed from a lack of cleaning and maintenance. Of course, this is referring to rats and mice, maybe cockroaches, not frogs.

A mouse or rat you could sort of understand since it’s an unfortunate reality that rodents can and often will find their way into factories and sometimes they end up trapped or fall into a machine and get sent out with the product. It’s still concerning though, as it could indicate that the factory isn’t being cleaned properly. But a frog? What is a frog doing in a pickle factory, that sounds like the start of a bad joke.

Like Stonehenge, and the Moai statues, how that frog got there is a mystery. But clearly aren’t done going places to go despite one finding its way into a Hershey’s syrup bottle and scores terrorizing unsuspecting customers by kicking around in their packaged salads.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy