‘Grandma just woke up’: Kid surprising his family with a water gun attack goes wrong when he gives grandmother war flashbacks

Ask any grandparent, having grandchildren is one of the most special experiences in life.

Many people will say that being a grandparent is even more fun than being the actual parent. You get to spoil your grandchildren rotten without dealing with the consequences later. You can buy them toys, teach them pranks, and give the grandchildren ideas on how to be ten times more rotten than their parents ever were.

For the most part, that tactic has no consequences, grandparents get to rile up the children and send them home for their parents to deal with. That is until the whole family gets together and the kid gets all riled up on their own and no one is there to take the kids away.

The poor grandma in this particular TikTok learned the consequences of an over-excited child who is up way past their bedtime. Her grandchild got ahold of a water gun and decided to use it to spray all of his family members. Most of them took it pretty well, but when it was grandma’s turn to take a hit, it looked like it resulted in war flashbacks.

Most family members flinched or cowarded away, but Grandma stayed put with a look of pure terror and a scream.

Despite the PTSD Grandma faced at that moment, the internet thought her reaction was hilarious. Commenters joked about the things she must have seen to warrant that kind of reaction from a water gun. They said that she just woke up and was met with violence. One person even joked that she must’ve thought it was a real gun that her grandchild was pointing at her instead of just an aquatic one.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, super soakers were invented in 1982, but the classic water gun has been around since before the American Civil War, so there’s a good chance that this wasn’t grandma’s first rodeo with a water gun. Market Research Biz reports that sales of water guns are projected to continue to rise, and have risen over the past several years. Despite being such an old toy, there’s nothing quite like unexpectedly soaking your loved ones or enemies in water. In 2023, the water gun marker made over $300 million. That’s a whole lot of water guns.

With so many water guns in the world maybe we should all always be expecting to get sprayed.

Better that than wind up like grandma in a viral TikTok.

