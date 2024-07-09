‘Grieving? Or grooving?’: Beach funeral gets crashed by oblivious boogieing when silent disco rolls up

One of the most intriguing complexities about life is how you can be having the most amazing day, and the person next to you could be having the worst day.

For example, take the now-viral video that Hooligan Christian posted on TikTok. He and his friends gathered to enjoy the waves and have a silent disco party on the sand. But right next to them, a funeral was taking place. Talk about awkward! (It definitely beats being right next to some sloppy drunks doing the nasty on the beach!)

In a scene that looks like it was pulled from an episode from The Office or Family Guy, Hooligan Christian narrated the entire experience. He and his crew walked up to the mourners and asked, “is this the silent disco?” But when told that they were mourning the loss of a friend, the partygoers simply moved over to the left and kept the vibes flowing.

It’s awkward, hilarious, and a perfect picture of the duality of the human being! And the comments are having a field day. User @jesstotheo dubbed the affair “Panic! At the Silent Disco,” and I couldn’t agree more. User @Marg3579 also chose to drop a little nugget of wisdom with the quote: “what even is death if not a silent disco?”

On the flip side, it’s definitely brought about some newfound funeral plans for some other commenters. A couple users are now interested in having their funeral transformed into a silent disco, and what better way to have your life celebrated then by blasting some David Guetta, while still respecting the neighbors? Sounds like a win-win to me! Because as user @cinemalane says, “technically they’re all having a moment of silence.”

