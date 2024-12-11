‘Group effort makes this top tier’: Festive prankster goes above and beyond to give her Christmas-phobic friend the ultimate scare

True friendship isn’t just about being there for the good times and bad. It’s about dedicating time, effort, and creativity to planning the ultimate prank, and earning bonus points if you catch it on video for future laughs.

TikTok user Makenzie Schultz (@makenzieschultz) planned an elaborate prank on her best friend, who absolutely despises inflatables. And with the holidays just around the corner, what better way to show her love than by covering her house with the exact kind of decorations she can’t stand? However, that’s only half of the prank. Makenzie was playing a long con, so she could get her friend good.

For context, Makenzie purchased some of the ugliest Christmas-themed inflatables for her first prank. She got a cowboy snowman holding a beer, a wiener dog arch donning a Santa Claus outfit, two reindeer in a compromising position, and as a bonus, a couple of creepy-looking elf figures. It was all set up while her friend was at work. According to Makenzie, her friend called her laughing hysterically after she found the hideous Christmas decorations in her home. The first part of the prank had been completed.

For the second act, Makenzie got into an inflatable gingerbread man costume and posed near her friend’s front door. She then texted her friend that there was a new friend for her inflatables. Wearing just her bathrobe and a towel wrapped over her hair, her friend went outside with her phone, positioning herself beside the gingerbread inflatable to take a video. Unbeknownst to her, Makenzie was inside the inflatable gingerbread man, trying her best to keep still and waiting for the right moment. As soon as her friend had her back to the inflatable, Makenzie shuffled toward her, sending her screaming into the night.

Thousands reacted to Makenzie’s video, praising her for a prank well done. What made viewers more impressed was the multi-cam setup Makenzie had, which captured her friend’s reaction from different angles. Her husband was taking a long shot of the prank from a distance, she was filming from inside the inflatable gingerbread costume, and her mother was hiding in the bushes recording from another angle. In addition, her friend was also recording her own video as she left the house and approached the inflatable. As one user said, “The diff POVs make this a cinematic masterpiece.”

“Group effort makes this top tier,” one commenter wrote, with others agreeing, saying, “everyone take notes, THIS is how you film a prank!” and “Got a whole production team this is dedication.” There were some who noticed other details that made the TikTok video even funnier, such as Makenzie’s friend wearing a towel on her head as she screamed her head off and her little “Scooby-Doo run in place” moment when the gingerbread man moved. “No fight or flight, just stand and scream,” one comment read, with another adding, “She had to sit down cause she peed a little bit.”

Makenzie’s friend (@tuladoz22) posted the video on her own TikTok with the caption, “Who knew a gingerbread could be so scary. They got me good.” Makenzie’s prank execution was epic, and now her friend has no choice but to pull off a bigger stunt and make sure it’s caught on video for maximum humiliation and a chance at viral fame.

