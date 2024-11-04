‘I’m dying of laughter’: Inflatable dinosaur costume and a windy Halloween night combine to terrorize trick or treater

As a kid growing up in Toronto, Halloween often meant freezing temperatures and somberly wearing a winter coat over your beloved costume. Although the weather never ruined my excitement over coming home with a bucket full of rocket necklaces and Aero bars (my favorites), it did put a damper on the creepy celebration.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @michellelynn123 shared a hilarious video of her little trick-or-treater who dressed up as a dinosaur… with chaotic results thanks to the weather! Sadly, the green outfit was no match for the volatile wind, and the kid had trouble walking down a driveway. As Michelle wrote, “The windiest Halloween in history and we chose a blow up costume.”

People in the comments laughed since, well, you can’t not. It turns out, these types of costumes were popular this year, which must mean a lot of poor kids got into some fights with wind or rain. One user wrote, “All I’ve been seeing is these inflatable costumes and I’m dying of laughter.” Even the official Eggo waffle account got in on the action and commented, “never scrolling past an inflatable costume in inclement weather video.” Eleven would approve!

Michelle posted another video of the trick-or-treater trying their best to walk normally and bravely saying “I’m fine” while battling the wind. I can imagine how disappointing this was. All you want is some sweet treats that you can take home and sort later (the best part of Halloween), and you have to wonder if the wind is actually going to blow you away.

Michelle, who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, shared that her child pivoted and wisely went as Bob Ross for the rest of the evening. Just how windy was it there? 40 mph. With some rain too! Just to make things super convenient.

Unfortunately, while this magical and eerie night should always have perfect weather because that’s what kids deserve, people all over North America sometimes have to face the elements on Oct. 31st. According to The Weather Network, if you went trick or treating in Pincer Creek, British Columbia in 1967, you had to deal with 154 km/h wind. Yikes! That’s worse than looping the whole neighborhood without getting a full-size candy bar… or getting those tiny bags of chips that are mostly air.

What kind of weather did others in North America have to cope with for Halloween 2024? Toronto was forecasted to see winds of 70 km/h on Halloween 2024, which is rough, but it was also 22 degrees Celsius. However, that would make wearing an inflatable costume pretty hot, so that wouldn’t have helped this little dinosaur, either. Northern Louisiana and northeastern Texas were supposed to have winds of more than 60 mph. Kids in New York City likely sweat through their Elsa and Superman costumes as it was 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

On the one hand, it’s great not to have to suffer the indignity of wearing a winter coat like I once did. On the other hand, soaring temps aren’t a good sign for the environment, but let’s focus on the fun of Halloween instead of that horrifying thought. Whether you see a memorable truck on Halloween or you and your friends pick the same costume, there’s no denying that All Hallows Eve is always entertaining. But hopefully, some major wind won’t ruin your outfit next year, or your poor kid’s dinosaur dreams.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy