‘Shrinkflation is theft’: Shopper notes the clear difference between 2 Tropicana selections of the same price

I remember simpler times when grocery shopping was a simpler affair. Back then, the most challenging decision was choosing between the name brand and the generic version of our favorite products. We didn’t have to worry about whether the packaging was hiding a secret shrinkflation scheme or if the “new and improved” label was just a clever distraction from the fact that we were getting less for our money.

But now, in the era of shrinkflation, even the most basic grocery run has become a minefield of deception. Recently, a TikTok user named Paige (@rawr_its_paige) called out Tropicana for their shrinkflation shenanigans. She noticed that two of their apple juice products, priced identically at $1.99, had different volumes — one was 12 ounces, while the other was only 11 ounces. Paige immediately knew something was off. She pointed out that the calorie count on the 11-ounce bottle was 160, while the 12-ounce bottle had 170 calories. Page did the math for us (bless her), and it turns out Tropicana owes her— all of us, really —about 17 cents, or maybe just that crucial ounce of apple juice back.

What’s really happening might be more than just trimming ounces. Are we looking at a symptom of a larger economic ailment? Rising production costs, inflation pressures, or perhaps it’s a test — how little can you give consumers before they notice? Well, guess what? We’ve noticed, and we’re not happy about it.

Paige’s video on TikTok struck a chord with countless users, sparking a wave of comments echoing her frustration. One user chimed in pointing how we’re also getting shortchanged in the bathroom. “Shrinkflation is so real! Tp rolls are 1/4 shorter now too.” Another commenter, who claims to work in the dairy department added: “Yesssss. I work the dairy department! Also one of the bigger sizes has changed. 52oz to 46oz.” Clearly, no product is safe from the clutches of corporate greed.

Amidst the collective outrage, one commenter’s words particularly stand out to me: “With the cost of food I’m researching wild edibles and gardening.” The fact that people are even joking about considering foraging as a viable option speaks volumes about the dire state of affairs. Shrinkflation, combined with the relentless march of inflation, has pushed us to the brink.

So, what can be done? Some experts suggest that increased government regulation and oversight could help curb these practices. Others argue that consumers need to become more vigilant and vote with their wallets by supporting companies that prioritize transparency and fair pricing. Regardless of the solution, shrinkflation and inflation are not going away anytime soon.

