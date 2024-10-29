‘When you miscommunicate the group costume’: Ruh-roh! Friends’ attempt to go as Scooby-Doo gang for Halloween goes hysterically wrong

Picking a couples Halloween costume can be quite the production, which is why it’s so impressive when a celebrity pair knocks it out of the park. Just try to imagine coordinating a costume with four of your friends. That’s going to take some serious effort, from agreeing on the costume idea (which might be tough if you have different interests or pop culture faves) to making sure you buy or make all the necessary parts in time for the big day.

As TikTok user @littletabletop proved, a friend group has to make absolutely sure that they’re on the same page when it comes to their spooky outfits. They shared a video from Halloween 2023 when their group tried to be the Scooby-Doo gang… and ended up with five Fred Jones!

People loved seeing this spooky season mishap, with one TikTok user writing, “It’s not 5 Nights at Freddy’s…. it’s 5 Freddie’s at Night.” Others joked that this works since Fred wrote a book about himself called Fred on Fred: The Many Faces of Me. Some laughed that this reminded them of the How I Met Your Mother episode “The Magician’s Code – Part One” when all five main characters attempted a group The Breakfast Club costume and everyone went as John Bender.

It makes sense that everyone would want to be Fred Jones since he’s the one in charge. Halloween is all about magic and fun and entertainment, and everyone wants to be the one that the others look up to. But what about the hilarious Shaggy and, of course, the infamous Scooby-Doo himself? Those would have been adorable costumes, right? Maybe Fred was the easiest and most convenient costume to pull together. As we can see from the TikTok, all you need is a white shirt with a blue collar, an orange tie, and a blonde wig. Honestly, I’m all for low-effort Halloween costumes. After dressing up as Casey Becker from Scream in 2022, which was my all-time favorite costume, I’m fine with being a cat or Wednesday Addams (this year’s simple pick).

As we all know, Halloween costumes can get pricey! If you choose an elaborate costume, that’s going to add up quickly. In 2023, people in the U.S. paid $108.24 when getting ready to celebrate this beloved holiday, on average. But in 2024, they’re going to to pay a bit less: $103.63. The choice to go as Fred is logical since it must not have cost all that much. It’s also interesting to think about when people decide what they’re going to dress up as, from a random pop culture reference that one person at the party might get to a more obvious choice.

Nearly 40% of American consumers wanted to buy a costume eight to 21 days prior to All Hallow’s Eve. That just makes me think that a group costume needs to be discussed even earlier than that! How about we decide on our costumes in July? Everyone is always ready for fall to start before the weather actually changes, so this seems doable.

It’s easy to see how this could have happened as people get busy and caught up in their daily lives, but let this be a reminder to us all that if we choose a group costume, we have to talk about who will be which character!

