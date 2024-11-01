‘Halloween is the best time of year’: Truck driver rigs special skeleton surprise for anyone who ‘honks for a treat’

Halloween is truly the most wonderful time of the year. The kids are all decked out in their spookiest garbs for their big night on the town, dentists everywhere are shuddering at the thought of imminent cavities, and daylight savings time is getting ready to kick in as we prepare for months of scare sunshine, which will place a soft limit on the number of natural endorphins we can scrounge up in a given day, and subsequently send a fair amount of us into an existential tizzy that cocoa and crunchy leaves can only stave off for so long.

But enough about me, let’s talk about the novel joys that humans are capable of coming up with when motivated by a heavily commercialized pagan aesthetic. Our latest comes in the form of one Sarah B, who spied a cheeky trucker in traffic who happened to be firmly entrenched in the Halloween spirit.

Distributed on TikTok by @pubity, Sarah and her friend take note of a pickup truck not that far ahead of them. Perched on the back of this truck is a plastic skeleton accompanied by a sign that reads “Honk for a treat.” Sarah and company would be absolutely foolish to pass up an opportunity like this, of course, so honk they do.

No sooner do they follow the sign’s instructions does a mysterious fluid shoot, water pistol-style, from the skeleton’s crotch area, at once sending the girls into fits of whopping laughter (from their perspective, you see, it seems as though the skeleton is peeing, which is of course ridiculous considering that skeletons don’t have excretory systems, nor do they drink very much water).

These are the sort of highway antics that only truckers — with their beefy automotive canvases — are capable of setting up and executing, and we thank this particular bastion of positivity for balancing out the world’s road rage with a bit of road relief (pun intended). Commenters were just as eager to drink in the good vibes on display here (albeit not literally), “Absolutely stunning!” remarks one, “Halloween has such a good vibe this year!” says another.

At the same time, many of us are probably transfixed on what exactly is spraying out of the skeleton’s would-be nether region. In all likelihood, it’s just water, but the idiosyncratic joy of this setup begs an answer way more fun than that. Maybe it’s Sprite, maybe it’s vodka, or maybe it actually is urine. After all, who knows how long this mastermind spends on the road each day?

Now, just imagine if the drivers of the big rigs used their Halloween-specific imagination in the same way that our pickup truck pal did here. Indeed, peeing skeletons would only be the beginning. With all that space, a honk could get you a coordinated barbershop quartet routine featuring Universal monsters and a guy in a horse mask. Such are the possibilities when one gets hard into the spooky spirit.

