‘You could haunt me any day or night’: Boo York to you too, Anne Hathaway wins Halloween with her epic costume

Halloween costumes are the perfect opportunity to get creative. While sexy vampire attire and feminine nurse outfits have their place, we love nothing better than a cleverly designed look that offers something different. Enter Anne Hathaway’s Statue of Liberty-inspired outfit, which will wow even the harshest critics of Halloween outfits because she looks terrifying and gorgeous all at once.

Hathaway took to Instagram to share photos of her outfit with her 35.3 million fans. The first picture shows her sporting a “Boo York City” T-shirt, which she paired with a black leather jacket for a laidback yet undeniably cool vibe. To complete the look, a Statue of Liberty-inspired crown (no torch, unfortunately) and a spooky pair of transparent eyeglasses. Hathaway also highlighted her makeup as she transformed her face with ghostly white face paint and black rings around her eyes.

But what do fans have to say about her appearance? It is clear from the post’s comment section that everyone approves of her look, and she is undoubtedly in the running to become the Halloween queen.

Fans react to Anne Hathaway’s epic Halloween costume

Anne Hathaway’s fans have been eager to share their opinion on her Halloween costume, and while many have given their approval, fans have also remarked how she looks completely unrecognizable. “If I saw her in the street dressed like this, I legitimately would not know she was Anne Hathaway,” a comment reads. Another fan agreed, writing, “OMG, I didn’t recognise u for a moment.”

“You scared me (in the best way possible),” another comment reads. And our favorite reaction: “You could haunt me any day or night.” We have to agree!

Fans have also discovered the perfect theme tune for Hathaway’s look: The 2009 track “Empire State Of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keyes, except with a few lyrics changed. “Big lights will inspire you Let’s hear it for Boo York, Boo York, Boo YoooOoorkkkk!” a fan shared.

Now that we are in the midst of the spooky season, we imagine there will be many other celebs who will inspire us with their Halloween garb, but we have to give credit where it’s due and acknowledge that when it comes to style, Hathaway is a total game-changer! Many of her outfits have made it onto best-dressed looks; she’s a regular at Fashion Weeks and looks gorgeous in almost everything (and all colors) she wears. However, the inspiration behind her looks is surprising as she has previously credited Gen Z.

“I know this sounds like I’m super-pandering, but I’m really switched on by Gen Z,” she told Vogue in 2023. “It’s a fun generation when it comes to fashion.” Just not a fun generation when it comes to the English language, right?

Hathaway continued, “I’m really switched on by Gen Z. Their relationship with [fashion], the way it’s received, it’s a really, really fun dance.” In the same interview, she credited being an entertainer for allowing her to experiment with different looks and referred to her style as “fluid.”

She also relies on the vision of her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, to understand what fashion is and to make it feel fun. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said, “I’ve never had this much fun — and [fashion is] supposed to be fun, right?” We can’t comment on fashion always being fun, but when it comes to Halloween outfits, this is definitely the time to express yourself and push boundaries!

