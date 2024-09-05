‘He had to leave to process this news’: Vet drops unexpected gender reveal, and newly minted male cat cannot handle it

You know when you’re watching a gender reveal on TikTok or Instagram, and it’s really clear that one of the parents-to-be is extremely disappointed with the results? Or maybe even overly relieved?

Recommended Videos

It’s always a father dressed all in blue who puts his head in his hands when the inside of the cake slice turns out to be pink. Or a mother in head-to-toe pink who just stares in horror when the confetti popper comes out blue while her husband jumps up and down with his former frat brothers.

Those videos can be some of the most horrifying, yet entertaining to watch.

But have you ever seen the animal version of a gender reveal gone awry?

A cat named Gracie had a gender reveal of her own when the vet noticed that she had a rather masculine face for a female cat. Through some strategic distraction and careful maneuvering, he found out that Gracie was actually Grayson, despite what his owners had thought for the past year.

Gracie, now Grayson, took that news just about as well as a dad in a gender reveal video.

He ran away, jumping up the wall and into the ceiling, clearly unhappy with his newly-assigned gender identity.

Viewers have A LOT of thoughts on the whole situation. First and foremost, they question the set up of the veterinarian’s office. The wall of the room they were in didn’t go all the way up to the ceiling so that cat was able to climb up the wall, stand on top of it, and leap into the rafters. People agree that it seems like a place that has all manner of animals coming in and out (cats, birds, etc.) would have actual ceilings and walls.

Faintly, in the background of the video, you can hear the vet telling someone to go get a ladder, leaving commenters wondering how often this happens and how exactly they got Grayson down.

When it came to Grayson taking the news of his new gender, people were empathetic of his needing to take some time alone to process. One person in the comment section said that they are a transman that used to be Gracie and is now Grayson, and he kindly welcomes Grayson the cat to the club.

The Spruce Pets explains that it can be difficult to discern the gender of a spayed or neutered cat because they don’t present traditional signs of their sex. One way to figure it out is to lift the cat’s tail, as the vet does in the video. The underneath of a female cat’s tail will look like an upside-down exclamation point. The males will look more like a colon (:). These are likely the signs the vet was looking for when conducting Grayson’s gender reveal.

While the results of the gender reveal were upsetting to Grayson, it led to much delight on the internet. And who knows, maybe he’ll get a gender reveal party out of it. And maybe the vet will learn a very valuable lesson about veterinarian office construction.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy