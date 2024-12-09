‘He is a lucky man’: Man sees psychic and receives super-specific prediction that ends up saving his life

Whether it’s a mom who can see the future or a woman with an Art The Clown mannequin in her room, TikTok delivers some terrifying true tales. You’re about to hear one that will put a chill down your spine… and also maybe make you a believer in psychics if you were skeptical before.

Recommended Videos

@ashleeinc talked about 62-year-old Thomas as part of her “spooky scary storytime” series and you’re going to want to sit down, get comfy, and maybe grab a nice soft blanket to hide under before you hear this. Thomas says he’s still alive today because he chatted with a psychic back in 1981. Ashlee said, “There’s no demons in this story but I think it’s one of my favorites so far.” I’m already interested!

Let’s set the scene. 19-year-old Thomas, a Canadian military private, was about to trek to France and Great Britain on a backpacking trip. He spoke to his coworker Perry, a psychic, who said he would “have a good time not a great time” (you have to love how specific that is!) and that he’ll encounter a brunette woman while taking the train in Switzerland. But if Thomas spends time with her, he’s going to die. Although Thomas wasn’t going to Switzerland originally, he ended up in Europe, and found himself on a train in Austria heading toward Paris… that stopped in, you guessed it, Switzerland! And what do you know, a brunette woman with glasses approached him.

@ashleeinc Spooky scary storytime: Thomas shares his encounter with a psychic that eventually saved his life when he met a strange woman in Switzerland. Do yall believe in psychics? I want more of this kind of story! Keep em coming! #supernaturaltiktok #storytime ♬ original sound – ashleeinc

When the woman asked Thomas (who had been drinking) to hang out with her for a couple of days, he said yes. But when they got off the train, she began pacing on the train platform, claiming to be looking for her brother. She got angry at Thomas when he said he was going to return to the train, and that’s when Perry’s warning came back to haunt him. Safely back on the train (phew), Thomas saw a man screaming at the woman, and he could tell he’d last-minute sidestepped a very sketchy situation. Abduction? International espionage? Who knows. But when Thomas saw Perry again, Perry said he’s always right about this supernatural stuff.

Ashlee explained that Thomas said “everyone should always keep an open mind to the paranormal.” I’ve got chills after hearing this tale, and Ashlee’s TikTok was full of commenters who couldn’t get enough of the story. One wrote, “He is a lucky man.” Another said, “I believe Thomas. Sometimes real life is stranger than anything.”

Sure, there are the canonical polarizing topics, religion and politics. But I’d argue that the supernatural is another one. According to a 2011 survey, 23% of people living in Britain have talked to a psychic. According to a CBS News article from 2002, 57% of Americans think telepathy, ESP, and other paranormal situations are real. A stat from 2019 suggests the same. A Gallup survey says that over 25% think people really can predict the future. And a RealClear Opinion Research 2024 poll points out that 70.3% of Americans who responded to the survey think the devil exists, and 61.4% and 56.9% say ghosts and aliens are the real deal.

So, based on those numbers, some people are totally freaked out after hearing Thomas’s story because they truly believe he could have lost his life. Others likely think Perry was just joking around and that nothing bad would have happened if Thomas had stayed with that woman on the train platform. No one will ever know the truth… but I always say it’s better to be safe than sorry, and thankfully, Thomas made it home to Canada safely.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy