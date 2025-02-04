‘He really thought he was keeping something secret’: Adorable proposal is utterly ruined by the deeply unsubtle groom-to-be

Planning the perfect proposal takes a lot of effort. From choosing the ideal time to keeping plans under wraps, so much goes into creating that unforgettable moment when you ask the person you love to marry you.

One man thought he had it all planned out, but he was innocently indiscreet and his fiancée-to-be had a pretty good idea of what was about to take place. Chloe (@chloeleah25) shared a TikTok video telling her followers how she was pretty sure that she was about to be engaged and to stay tuned. She and her boyfriend were in Hawaii and were about to go on a cocktail cruise and all day, her boyfriend had been walking around in shorts that were a “tad too tiny” and it was glaringly obvious that there was a box-shaped object in his pocket.

Chloe then shared clips of her boyfriend wearing the shorts. One showed them standing in what seemed like an elevator, while another captured him lounging on a bed while looking at something on his phone. In both, it was clear that he had something square-shaped in his pocket that was creating a rather large tent. At one point, Chloe caught his attention by asking him to smile for the camera. He obliged, completely oblivious that his girlfriend was zooming in on his pocket area. The video then cuts to a clip of the cruise where Chloe proudly shows off her large diamond engagement ring.

As of writing, Chloe’s video has been viewed more than 4 million times, and thousands of TikTok users took to the comments section, commenting that they couldn’t believe how noticeable it was. Many thought it was just a subtle outline of a box, but they were surprised at how in-your-face obvious it was. One asked, “Was he even trying to hide it?” followed by three laughing emojis. Others likened the ring box to an AC window unit, a Kia Soul, and even a refrigerator, all joking about how ridiculously large it was in his shorts.

Some found Chloe’s boyfriend adorable, with one pointing out, “The cutest part is that he really thought he was keeping something secret.” Another commented, “The box was HUGGING the seams and he’s there like ‘tehe I’m just a boy’,” pointing out how clueless he was. “This takes innocent golden retriever energy to a whole new level. He really thought it was camouflaged,” another user wrote.

Others praised Chloe for her patience, saying that they would have immediately asked about what was in his pocket as soon as they noticed it. “You’re sweet for letting him have his moment,” one wrote. Indeed, Chloe’s boyfriend had his moment but she didn’t share how the proposal went down. It most likely occurred during the cruise, and when he asked her if she was surprised, all she could do was show him the videos she had taken earlier in the day of his bulging shorts pocket. According to Chloe, he said he thought she wouldn’t notice it if he put it behind his wallet in his pocket.

The newly engaged couple had a good laugh over Chloe’s video and had many users in stitches. It also serves as a reminder that tight shorts aren’t the best choice if you’re hoping to stay discreet.

