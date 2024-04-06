Category:
Social Media
News

‘The bar has been astronomically raised’: Man who met girlfriend while making a commercial proposes in the most mind-blowing way possible

Hard to imagine that any proposal would even get to toe this one's shadow.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 09:28 am
Megan Li Wang
Image via TikTok

Oh, TikTok; if there’s one reason to keep you from being banned in the U.S. it’s for the amazing content you continue to provide.

Recommended Videos

The app is filled with great content, from disabled cats climbing mountains to what we’re talking about today; there are just so many beautiful life moments that are shared on the platform daily. You know, those videos that really warm your heart and put a smile on your face but, at the same time, remind you that you’re alone and scrolling on your phone at 2am. Okay, maybe that last part’s just me.

Swiftly moving on before I start questioning my life choices again, the topic for today is wedding proposals. There are tons of proposal videos on TikTok and the internet in general; it’s a big moment and it can either be perfect or everything can go terribly wrong — and by “wrong” I mean someone getting third-degree burns and ending up in the hospital kind of wrong. Anyways you’ve likely seen a fair few if you spend any time online but you likely haven’t seen one as creative as TikTok user Megan Li Wang’s proposal.

Megan met her partner whilst filming a commercial for a Lenovo laptop, in the video we can see the original commercial play out before we’re treated to a director’s cut in which her soon-to-be fiance breaks the fourth wall leaving Megan speechless as he pulls out a ring. 

@meganliwang

i cant breathe. #engaged #proposalvideo

♬ original sound – Megan Li Wang

This is the part where we all collectively say “Aww.” Although seriously, it’s pretty mind-boggling to think about how much thought and planning went into this guy’s proposal. He had to dig out the exact same clothes he was wearing in the commercial, hire a voiceover artist to record the whole thing, and then somehow trick his girlfriend into believing that this was just a regular running of the commercial on TV! 

He even manages to convincingly make it look like he throws the ring through the TV to himself — he truly thought of everything. Although, by far, the best part of the whole video is that after he proposes his double in the commercial continues to sit in silence, almost like he’s really watching the proposal happen in real time.

TikTok users commended the great amount of effort put into the whole thing with one user saying, “This is a dream proposal even down to the “mawwy me.”” The video even caught the attention of Lenovo, who congratulated the newly engaged couple and offered to send them matching ThinkPads.

As far as proposal vids go, this is incredibly wholesome, and it will be a great story for the couple to tell in the future, it’s up there with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s proposal story from last month.

related content
Read Article ‘Petty losers are my favorite’: Donald Trump Jr. ponders who is ‘more embarrassing,’ finds swift assurance Daddy Trump is still the king
Donald Trump Jr. and Kamala Harris
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Petty losers are my favorite’: Donald Trump Jr. ponders who is ‘more embarrassing,’ finds swift assurance Daddy Trump is still the king
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ might look familiar, but this underdog anime has plenty of new things to offer
An image showing Haruka of Wind Breaker anime looking at the screen
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
‘Wind Breaker’ might look familiar, but this underdog anime has plenty of new things to offer
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 5, 2024
Read Article MAGA maniac Marjorie Taylor Greene, who still thinks J6 is defensible, says there’s a ’51st state of America’
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
MAGA maniac Marjorie Taylor Greene, who still thinks J6 is defensible, says there’s a ’51st state of America’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Alleged God worshipper Marjorie Taylor Greene now claims to know things about earthquakes and repentance
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visits with supporters ahead of a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. Both Trump and President Joe Biden are holding campaign events in Georgia, a critical battleground state two days before the its primary elections. A city of about 38,000, Rome is in the heart of conservative northwest Georgia and the center of the Greene's district.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Alleged God worshipper Marjorie Taylor Greene now claims to know things about earthquakes and repentance
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Nothing stops Penny’: Daredevil disabled cat climbs up a canyon wall, and now there’s only one thing for her humans to do
tiktok-penny-cat-mountain-edit
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Nothing stops Penny’: Daredevil disabled cat climbs up a canyon wall, and now there’s only one thing for her humans to do
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Petty losers are my favorite’: Donald Trump Jr. ponders who is ‘more embarrassing,’ finds swift assurance Daddy Trump is still the king
Donald Trump Jr. and Kamala Harris
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Petty losers are my favorite’: Donald Trump Jr. ponders who is ‘more embarrassing,’ finds swift assurance Daddy Trump is still the king
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ might look familiar, but this underdog anime has plenty of new things to offer
An image showing Haruka of Wind Breaker anime looking at the screen
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
‘Wind Breaker’ might look familiar, but this underdog anime has plenty of new things to offer
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 5, 2024
Read Article MAGA maniac Marjorie Taylor Greene, who still thinks J6 is defensible, says there’s a ’51st state of America’
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
MAGA maniac Marjorie Taylor Greene, who still thinks J6 is defensible, says there’s a ’51st state of America’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Alleged God worshipper Marjorie Taylor Greene now claims to know things about earthquakes and repentance
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visits with supporters ahead of a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. Both Trump and President Joe Biden are holding campaign events in Georgia, a critical battleground state two days before the its primary elections. A city of about 38,000, Rome is in the heart of conservative northwest Georgia and the center of the Greene's district.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Alleged God worshipper Marjorie Taylor Greene now claims to know things about earthquakes and repentance
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Nothing stops Penny’: Daredevil disabled cat climbs up a canyon wall, and now there’s only one thing for her humans to do
tiktok-penny-cat-mountain-edit
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Nothing stops Penny’: Daredevil disabled cat climbs up a canyon wall, and now there’s only one thing for her humans to do
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 5, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a writer at WeGotThisCovered. He's been on the site for half a year and has been writing for a few years before that. Jordan has a Masters in Creative Writing and he loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings. His main reason for writing is so he can afford to feed his pet fish called Kevin.