‘The bar has been astronomically raised’: Man who met girlfriend while making a commercial proposes in the most mind-blowing way possible

Oh, TikTok; if there’s one reason to keep you from being banned in the U.S. it’s for the amazing content you continue to provide.

The app is filled with great content, from disabled cats climbing mountains to what we’re talking about today; there are just so many beautiful life moments that are shared on the platform daily. You know, those videos that really warm your heart and put a smile on your face but, at the same time, remind you that you’re alone and scrolling on your phone at 2am. Okay, maybe that last part’s just me.

Swiftly moving on before I start questioning my life choices again, the topic for today is wedding proposals. There are tons of proposal videos on TikTok and the internet in general; it’s a big moment and it can either be perfect or everything can go terribly wrong — and by “wrong” I mean someone getting third-degree burns and ending up in the hospital kind of wrong. Anyways you’ve likely seen a fair few if you spend any time online but you likely haven’t seen one as creative as TikTok user Megan Li Wang’s proposal.

Megan met her partner whilst filming a commercial for a Lenovo laptop, in the video we can see the original commercial play out before we’re treated to a director’s cut in which her soon-to-be fiance breaks the fourth wall leaving Megan speechless as he pulls out a ring.

This is the part where we all collectively say “Aww.” Although seriously, it’s pretty mind-boggling to think about how much thought and planning went into this guy’s proposal. He had to dig out the exact same clothes he was wearing in the commercial, hire a voiceover artist to record the whole thing, and then somehow trick his girlfriend into believing that this was just a regular running of the commercial on TV!

He even manages to convincingly make it look like he throws the ring through the TV to himself — he truly thought of everything. Although, by far, the best part of the whole video is that after he proposes his double in the commercial continues to sit in silence, almost like he’s really watching the proposal happen in real time.

TikTok users commended the great amount of effort put into the whole thing with one user saying, “This is a dream proposal even down to the “mawwy me.”” The video even caught the attention of Lenovo, who congratulated the newly engaged couple and offered to send them matching ThinkPads.

As far as proposal vids go, this is incredibly wholesome, and it will be a great story for the couple to tell in the future, it’s up there with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s proposal story from last month.