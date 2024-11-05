‘He said ‘I heard I was safe here’: Man travels 8 hours to go moose hunting, so moose chooses the perfect time to move in on his wife

A moose on the loose practically tied his own noose when he sneaked into a moose hunter’s hoose… I mean, house. One battle in the eternal war between man and beast took an amusing turn when, just as his kind’s would-be nemesis traveled far to bag himself one of his brothers, a most intelligent moose decided to show the hunter how he liked it and paid the man’s wife a visit.

TikTok user @corinabaldwinrealtor shared the hilarious coincidence that happened to her one night when her husband was off moose hunting. Baldwin explained that her other, bloodthirstier half had headed a full eight hours away in order to find some of the creatures to hunt… Meanwhile, she had stayed put and a moose just happened to wander into her backyard.

In her caption over the video, Corina admitted that she immediately FaceTimed her husband, who was no doubt painstakingly staking out his prey in the wilderness somewhere, when she spotted this brazen moose from the comfort of their own home. As she noted in the comments, “When he answered the FaceTime he nearly cracked! He was shocked.”

The people of TikTok can’t shake the feeling that this wasn’t just any old moose, this was the moose — the moose Corina’s husband had traveled eight hours to catch. It can’t just be a coincidence that this guy showed up right when the hunter hubbie had vanished, can it? There’s got to be some Bugs Bunny/Elmer Fudd-level rivalry going on here.

“The Moose coming to complain to you about your husband,” one joked. “He said “I heard I was safe here,” quipped another, while someone else commented: “Hi I’m here my for my appointment. Wait, what do you mean it was at my house?”

It turns out this kind of thing is more common than you would think, as various other hunter wives admitted that they had proven to be inadvertently better at it than their predatory partners. “My husband was 6 hours away deer hunting and I hit a buck with my car,” one recalled. “I sent him a picture saying ‘is this what you’re out looking for?’” Another example reads: “Mine spent the whole day two falls ago in the woods.. not one seen.. I look out the front window that evening, one was stood next to his truck… told him his DoorDash was in the driveway.”

So, wait, why did Corina’s husband have to drive eight hours away if moose are clearly native to his local area? Well, moose hunting is prohibited in more states these days than it used to be. 20 years ago, 11 out of the Lower 48 States allowed moose hunting, but the animal’s population has since decreased precipitously, due to a combination of climate change and the reintroduction of the grey wolf. Currently there are seven states in which hunting moose is legal: Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. No wonder that moose moved its caboose into Corina’s backyard when he knew it was safe. He probably wanted a truce.

