Image Credit: Disney
Screengrabs via @Underrated.Simpsons on TikTok
Social Media

‘He still hasn’t quite mastered walking yet’: Pooch with a unique walk is either the happiest dog in the world or a very large rabbit

“What breed of rabbit is this?”
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 12:44 pm

We all feel the same way when we see a dog being walked down the sidewalk right next to us.

No matter what age, there’s an overwhelming urge to ask the owner if we can pet their furry companion. And we can’t help but nudge the person next to us to draw their attention to the adorable dog that has graced the sidewalks.

Super sneaky dog lovers may even snap a picture and send it to their friends to let them know about the dog that just brightened up their entire morning walk, commute, or casual stroll.

But what if you were minding your own business, walking down the street, to see not only an adorable dog, but an adorable dog that didn’t just walk, but bounced happily down the sidewalk?

Well, that’s what the dog in this TikTok does, and the comment section is doing the internet equivalent of holding in their squeals at the sight of him.

The video shows a dog with his ears perked in the air, hopping down the sidewalk to the sounds of a song about how happy of a dog he is, the caption noting that he hasn’t quite mastered the art of walking. But the internet agrees, they have truly never seen a happier puppy.

@underrated.simpsons

He still hasn’t quite mastered walking yet 😭 💕 #happypuppy #happyguy #happydog

♬ Happy Dog – DJ Moody

People in the comments section are giving the dog all the love. Many people are joking that he must be half dog and half rabbit because of how well he bounces down the sidewalk. One person said that it’s not that he hasn’t mastered walking, he’s just in two-wheel drive. Another noted that it looks to them like he’s mastered walking perfectly. A commenter even said that they think every other dog must be doing it wrong.

But a couple of people had less awe and more concern about the way that he hopped down the sidewalk. One commenter pointed out this could be a quirk or it could signal a health problem and recommended they take the dog to a vet just to be sure. Another noted that this might be a symptom of distemper.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, distemper is a serious and highly contagious medical condition found in dogs that attacks their respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems. Dogs younger than four months and dogs that have not been vaccinated for it are at higher risk. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite, head tilt, lack of coordination, and muscle twitches.

Hopefully, our furry friend is just a little quirky, and not suffering from anything serious. Because only good can come from such a happy dog bouncing around the world.

Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.