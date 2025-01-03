‘He’s been trying to stop too, man’: Holy smokes! Man meets his match when raccoon makes off with his vape

The Rocket Raccoon of the animal kingdom is usually up to no good, and this time he’s cast himself, you guessed it, as the lead in his own heist movie. And what’s the precious loot, you ask? Not a golden orb, but something equally coveted by its owner: a vape.

You see, raccoons are known for their curious and opportunistic nature. They’re the ultimate dumpster divers, always on the lookout for a tasty morsel or a shiny object to add to their collection. The tale of one such raccoon, who decided that a dropped vape was fair game, is a perfect snapshot of these daily dramas. There’s our TikToker @devinvegas just enjoying the great outdoors with his trusty vape. Little did he know, he was about to meet his match in the form of a cute, furry bandit. The video shows the man accidentally dropping his vape into a short pit, and before he can say “nicotine withdrawal,” the raccoon is ready to claim its prize.

The raccoon then captures the hearts of the internet with a single cheeky glance. As the man pleads, begging him not to take his beloved vape, the racoon makes a decision that seals his viral fate. He tries to grab the device, scrambles, and disappears into the night.

The winners here are the TikTok users who got to witness this hilarious shenanigan. The comments section is filled with people losing their minds over the raccoon’s adorable little hands and its brazen theft. Some are even sympathizing with the raccoon, saying things like “hes been trying to stop too man” and “He picked it up and was like ‘strawberry kiwi gross’ and left it.” Others are worried about the raccoon’s health, with one user warning, “no stop it raccoon you’ll get popcorn lung!” Then there were those who speculated that the raccoon was a reincarnated smoker.

But what if there’s more to this story than meets the eye? What if this raccoon is actually part of a secret society of super-intelligent creatures, hell-bent on saving humanity from its own vices? It’s like Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy, but instead of fighting intergalactic threats, he’s waging a war against nicotine addiction, one stolen vape at a time.

According to National Institutes of Health, e-cigarettes have become the most popular tobacco product among adolescents, with 1 in 4 high school students reporting use. Many young people perceive vaping as a safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes. However, no tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are safe. There is evidence suggesting that adolescents who start with vaping may transition to smoking cigarettes and using other drugs, which raises concerns about long-term health implications.

Maybe this little guy is just the hero we need right now. To all the vapers out there, watch out – you never know when this furry little guy might strike again. In the words of the great Rocket Raccoon himself, “Ain’t no thing like me, except me.” And ain’t no thing like Vapor Raccoon, except, well… Vapor Raccoon.

