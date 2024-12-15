‘He’s pretty calm considering’: Man is nearly booted off his flight for complaining about the extremely inappropriate people next to him

Air travel is stressful at the best of times, with small seats, tight spaces, and bad food, not to mention worries over security. To make it even worse, sometimes the other passengers are so rude and inappropriate you’re lost for words. For one guy, his flight was ruined by completely feral behavior no one should have to sit through.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @Maya_Scerini, a man is seen arguing with a flight attendant about two of his fellow passengers. A not at all unusual thing on any flight. In fact, it probably happens too often these days. Except the guy’s complaint? His fellow passengers are having sex right next to him.

I’m a big believer in letting your freak flag fly, but this couple took the sentiment a little too literally. For the avoidance of doubt — because it apparently needs to be said, given the content of the video — it is not okay to have sex in public on a plane next to strangers. That’s literally a form of sexual assault. The kicker? The flight attendant was more annoyed at the guy complaining than at the couple literally having public sex on a flight.

The flight attendant tells the irate customer to sit back down, but he refuses, because who’d want to go back and sit next to that? The video cuts off before anything gets resolved, but some TikTok users in the comments reference since-deleted follow up videos, with one user providing a helpful recap:

Recap- Part 1-3, pilot comes and tells them to de-plane, he isn’t having it, couple tries to negotiate so they can stay but get escorted off, the guy complaining was there with his wife & children

The guy in the video is quite clearly frustrated and angry, but would blame him? Especially since he was apparently there with his wife and kids. Many TikTok users praised his calmness given the situation. One user said “I feel like he’s pretty calm considering,” while another said she’d have been much more angry: “Telling me to calm down would have made me flip the whole plane over. Girl don’t tell me that!”

The entire situation is so surreal that many commenters were gobsmacked that anyone would be having sex right in the middle of a plane. One user came right out and asked the question we all want answered: “who has sex on a plane?!” Another user joked about Mile High Club etiquette, suggesting the couple didn’t follow procedure: “JC…. If you’re in the MHC at least have the decency to buy all seats in the row or use the lavatory. Decorum people! DECORUM”

Some flights get to have cute surprises, but unfortunately for this man and his family, theirs was much nastier. According to the comments, this bizarre story had a happy ending when the couple in question were removed from the plane and everyone could get on with their flight any further sexual assault. Not that it should have ever got that far, because who does that?

