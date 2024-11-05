‘He’s the next Happy Gilmore’: Pint-sized putter floors family with his supernaturally superior golfing skills

Whether you golf in your spare time or prefer to have the sport on in the background when getting stuff done around the house, there’s no denying it’s one of the most peaceful sports out there. If it’s fun and relaxing watching someone else on the putting green, how about seeing a little kid with some serious expertise?

Thanks to the TikTok account @sportscenternext, we can see this little one showing that he’s a golf star in the making. As the caption on the video reads, “He doesn’t even line up his putts.” Atlas is so in control that he got a few holes in one in a row. It’s inspiring! His family cheered him on the whole way.

People raced to the comment section to encourage Atlas, who was super calm the entire time as if this was just another day at the office (or on the putting green). And if this reminded you of a certain Adam Sandler movie, everyone agrees. One person wrote, “He’s the next Happy Gilmore,” with many others agreeing “It’s Happy Gilmore” and “It’s Happy Gilmore of putt putt.” He’ll no doubt he excited to check out the sequel when it’s in theaters. Another TikTok user wrote that he will “be a pro golfer when he grows up” with others calling him an “absolute legend” and “mini golf master.”

Just how many kids are getting into golf? It’s actually a growing interest for many, which makes sense since mini golf is accessible for many and a great way to get into the sport. The Aspen Institute found that in 2022, 1.7 million American children played golf. As any parent whose little one is into basketball, baseball, or hockey knows, buying clothing and equipment adds up, so it’s not a total surprise that your kid’s golf love can be pricey. According to Statista.com, U.S. families paid $693 in 2019 for their child’s sports hobby, but if their kid played golf, they paid $925.

But, while being enthusiastic about a kid’s golfing might cost some money, they’ll be laughing all the way to the bank if they make it to the PGA when they grow up. According to Golf Digest, 20 players made $10 million while competing in the PGA. Since they didn’t win, that’s some serious cash. Of course, it’s rare to get to that level, but hey, kids can dream.

As is clear from this sweet TikTok, there’s nothing like seeing the joy on a child’s face when they discover a passion or hobby. And it’s a great way to spend your time as you grow up because, besides how enjoyable it is, golf is also good for you. According to Health.com, it helps people’s joints, bones, balance, and cardiovascular health. It’s also a good way for people to spend time with others and get a sense of community. Golf is an attractive sport for many ages, as long as you have a putting green and a club.

Or you could follow in the Young family’s footsteps and put a putting green in your yard, making it possible to enjoy golf 24/7. If you want to see more of this future golf star, you can check out their Instagram account @atlasdonyoung where they share their love of sports. The parents supported their kid by creating a space for him to play golf all the time, which is so sweet. Maybe we’ll see him on The Golf Channel in several years.

