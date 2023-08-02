‘His Spidey senses caught your camera’: Tobey Maguire cameo turns fit check into a surprise Spider-Man movie

If there’s one thing to know about Peter Parker / Spider-Man, it’s the simple fact that the famed superhero often does whatever it takes to shield his true identity from the public and refrain from being spotted by cameras. Funnily enough, it appears as though that isn’t necessarily just a trait for Spider-Man himself, but it seems to be a trait that has been passed down to acclaimed actor Tobey Maguire. And, as it turns out, Maguire apparently channels his inner Spider-Man every chance he gets.

Notorious for avoiding cameras and dodging public attention, Maguire almost avoided another instance with an up-close camera during a small interaction in public. The aforementioned moment was shared over on TikTok, where a woman was attempting to capture the perfect selfie during a night out. In the background, a man is notably seen in the mirror and quickly backtracks upon realizing that his reflection is being shown on camera. And yep, you guessed it — that man was Mr. Spider-Man himself, Tobey Maguire.

As fellow TikToker and commenter @vudumamajujuuu pointed out, Tobey notably being “so scared of cameras” is a common occurrence that leaves us all in stitches. Another user insisted that his “Spidey senses” caught the camera just in time. According to FandomWire, Maguire has had plenty of run-ins with the paparazzi throughout his illustrious career — including an incident where Maguire claimed the paparazzi invaded his privacy.

And while having an altercation with the paparazzi is vastly different from simply being spotted in someone’s mirror selfie, it still makes perfect sense as to why Tobey would rather protect his peace and image by keeping out of public cameras and going on about his own business. As if we couldn’t love our nostalgic Spider-Man more.