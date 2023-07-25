Hold on, kids!’: Dad’s daredevil driving skills turn boat tubing into an extreme sport

A mom shared a video on TikTok of her family vacation and over 2 million viewers have found it to be relatable. The video is of her three kids riding on a tube out of the back of their boat. She shows the difference between what tubing looks like when she drives versus when her husband drives.

The first section of the video shows the kids happily trailing right behind the boat, very relaxing and calm. When Dad gets behind the wheel, the kids are swinging from left to right, legs flying all over the place. You can see them holding on for dear life with the biggest grins on their faces.

Commenters found it to be the perfect example of what it’s like to go on a lake vacation with their dad. Lots of people shared that they grew up with their dads and uncles trying to throw them off of the tube, to which the mother responded that that was exactly what the dad was trying to do. Viewers agreed that being thrown off of the tube was a core memory in their childhood.

One commenter was a little concerned about the safety of the situation and made sure to let the mom know that tying the rope off of the tower may not be the safest way to tow the kids. The creator corrected her mistake and made sure to let her audience know she’s no professional and the boat wasn’t going fast enough to make it dangerous.

All in all the nostalgia and summery vibes resonated with viewers and had them lining up for a trip to the lake. If these videos don’t make you want to go on a fun (and safe!) boat vacation too, who knows what will.