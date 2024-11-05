‘Horrifying’: Restaurant Mukbang gets much more interesting when a car parks itself in the middle of the dining room

A TikToker’s mukbang video took a shocking turn after a car rammed through the back of the restaurant where she was recording. The question that now begs is, was it an accident or does the driver just really hate mukbang videos?

For those not in the know, a Mukbang video is a genre of content which usually just involves viewers watching a person eat. Some of the most well known Mukbang creators include Nikocado Avocado who gets millions of views per video. Anyways, TikTok user @welcometoearf_, aka Kyra, had just sat down in an O’Charley’s restaurant in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, to record her video when a vehicle crashed through the joint. The incident and the aftermath are all caught on camera and screaming can be heard in the background as the camera pans over to the wrecked restaurant.

According to a local news report, the incident, which occurred back in September, led to 13 people being injured and eight being taken to hospital and the rest walking themselves to a nearby medical center to get checked out. Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries were reported. Clint Lautenschleger, the Chief Operating Officer for O’Charley’s, released a statement regarding the incident at the time.

Other eyewitnesses also explained what it was like being in the restaurant at the time of the crash. “What I heard was an explosion in the back […] I thought it was a bomb but what it turned out to be was a car slamming through the back of this establishment.”

Anyways, that’s one way to make your Mukbang video a bit more interesting, I suppose. Honestly though, it’s a pretty terrifying situation to be in, seeing as the carnage and chaos in the aftermath of the crash is kind of horrifying. Of course, TikTok is TikTok, so the comments were pretty fast to make light of it all. One user commented with ‘your Uber is here,’ while another made a meme reference with ‘Mama a car behind you,’ as a third wrote, ‘I’m so unserious I would’ve said “sir you can’t park there.”

One comment also pointed out how the guy in the video immediately covers Kyra when the car crashes through. What a hero, he’s just like Peter Parker in that one scene from Spider-Man 2.

Do we know what caused the crash?

The statement from Lautenschleger confirmed that the driver was a guest, although at the time, it wasn’t clear what caused the crash. So, was it actually an accident? An attack on this specific branch of O’Charley’s? Or maybe it was one of those self-driving cars malfunctioning again. Well, in the days after the crash, AOL.com reported that the driver suffered a medical issue prior to the crash, so clearly it was an accident. It was also reported that the driver sustained minor injuries.

Presumably, Kyra was mostly unharmed as she went back to posting her regular content on her TikTok profile, although she hasn’t made another Mukbang video since and I don’t blame her.

