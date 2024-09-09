Nikocado Avocado’s weight loss, explained

We’ve seen all there is to see when it comes to Nikocado Avocado — and, to be fair, we’ve seen even more than we wanted to. But apparently, it wasn’t all for naught. It turns out this mukbanger is a mastermind who has exposed society’s insecurities and laid bare our flaws as human beings, as if we were part of a real-life circus.

He also revealed a lot more than that, but that’s in the past — or at least until we forget the image of his bare bottom. For now, we must commend Nicholas Perry — his real name — not only for ingeniously crafting a master plan rooted in social experimentation, but also for losing the 250 lbs he gained publicly over the past eight years. With that said, let’s take a look at why and how he shed all that weight.

Why did Nikocado Avocado lose weight?

via Youtube / Nikocado Avocado

Most people may not be aware that for a long time, Nicholas Perry, known as Nikocado Avocado, was a health and fitness instructor, who shared vegan meals and yoga routines with his audience. Imagine everyone’s surprise when he went from mindful eating to consuming sinful amounts of food, often wasting it in the most grotesque ways imaginable, all while wearing an oxygen mask. The shift was so drastic it felt almost unbelievable — like night and day.

However, in his most recent video titled Two Steps Ahead, posted on September 7, Perry revealed that this was all part of “the greatest social experiment of [his] life” — a plan to study people’s reactions to his extreme behavior. “It’s worrying, it’s compelling, it’s gripping to observe all these unwell, disoriented beings roam the internet in search of stories, ideas, rivalries where they feel encouraged, engaged,” he said.

“While everybody pointed and laughed at me for over-consuming food, I was in total control the entire time. In reality, people are completely absorbed with Internet personalities and obsessively watch their content. That is where a deeper level of over-consumption lies — and it’s the parallel I wanted to make.”

Essentially, it appears that Perry, who began as a yoga instructor, wanted to see how viewers would react to his actions, and unfortunately, his fears seem to have been confirmed. “People are the most messed-up creatures on the entire planet, and yet I’ve still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you,” he said.

In the same video, Perry says he feels as though he has “woken up from a very long dream,” adding that he’s also woken up to “having lost 250 pounds.” He went on to say, “And just yesterday, people were calling me fat, sick, boring, and irrelevant.” Prior to this weight loss revelation, Perry had posted a video earlier this year in which he claimed to weigh “over 350 pounds” while eating copious amounts of ramen noodles. His highest recorded weight was 411 lbs.

How did Nikocado Avocado lose weight?

Considering today’s trend of turning to weight loss medications, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that Perry might have used Ozempic to shed his weight. However, the YouTuber appears to have lost all the weight naturally, through healthy eating habits and exercise. That said, we can’t be completely certain that no external factors played a role in his weight loss. This assumption is based on the fact that while Perry only recently announced his weight loss, his journey actually began two years ago.

That’s right — according to Perry, he hasn’t recorded a mukbang video in over two years. Instead, he had been carefully editing and publishing content that was shot before his weight loss journey. In his explanation video, Perry confirmed that he had been “strategically posting pre-recorded videos for two years, on both YouTube and TikTok,” and that he edited these videos to appear recent, allowing him “to focus on healing [his] body behind the scenes.”

When it comes to his appearance, it’s understandable that as a public figure, keeping such a dramatic transformation under wraps might be challenging. However, it seems Perry had that covered from the start. The YouTuber admitted he shaved his head to avoid being recognized in public, and even had help from other YouTubers. “I shaved my head so that people wouldn’t recognize me in public. A handful of fellow YouTubers also helped keep my secret.”

Truth be told, given his past videos and behavior, it’s not surprising that this was, in the end, the work of an activist trying to expose the rotten core of human nature. At the same time, we truly have to question his methods. Wasting massive amounts of food, all in the name of social experimentation, could easily be seen as just as morally corrupt as those who seek out shocking situations and thrive on others’ suffering for entertainment. But we’re not exactly keeping score for Nikocado Avocado to end up in the good place. So, for now, we can only commend him for working on himself.

