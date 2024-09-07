How did YouTuber Nikocado Avocado ‘single-handedly fool the entire internet?’ His grandiose villain arc, explained

Nicholas Perry, better known as Nikocado Avocado, built his fame as a mukbang star, i.e., a broadcaster specializing in eating enormous quantities of food for his audience. However, a shocking reveal has confirmed that Nikocado was tricking his followers all along.

For years, Nikocado Avocado built his brand on indulgence, regularly posting videos of himself consuming massive quantities of food while engaging in theatrical outbursts and emotional breakdowns. His weight gain journey became a spectacle, with viewers tuning in to witness what many perceived as a real-time health crisis unfolding before their eyes. The concern for his well-being grew alongside his subscriber count, creating a paradoxical relationship between creator and audience.

As his popularity soared, so did the criticism. Health experts, fellow YouTubers, and concerned fans alike voiced their worries about the long-term effects of his lifestyle. Nikocado seemed to revel in the controversy, often responding to critics with more outrageous content, further blurring the lines between reality and performance art. This cycle of consumption and criticism became the cornerstone of his online presence, keeping viewers locked in a state of morbid fascination. Well, as Nikocado recently revealed, his health situation is not too concerning, as he’s been lying to fans for a long time.

Nikocado Avocado shocking weight loss journey

Nikocado Avocado recently unveiled a stunning body transformation. The YouTuber has lost an astounding 250 pounds, a feat he claims to have accomplished over just seven months. This dramatic weight loss was surprising due to its magnitude but also because of the elaborate ruse Nikocado had maintained throughout the process.

It turns out that while viewers believed they were watching Nikocado’s continued weight gain in real time, they were actually witnessing a carefully orchestrated deception. The content creator had been uploading pre-recorded videos for nearly two years, all while secretly working on his health and fitness behind the scenes.

In a video titled “Two Steps Ahead,” Nikocado addressed his audience with a mix of triumph and defiance. He declared, “This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life,” effectively framing his years of apparent self-destruction as a calculated performance designed to manipulate public perception. Furthermore, the YouTuber criticized his audience, referring to them as “ants” who blindly consume content without questioning its authenticity.

nikocado avocado single-handedly fooled the entire internet by making thousands if not millions ON PRE RECORDED CONTENT?? while he was working on his health and weight loss journey ??



this is insane this man might just be a fucking mastermind pic.twitter.com/HQRyJ0sOxZ — milk 🕯️ (@milkkcaals) September 7, 2024

To call Nikocado revelation divisive would be an understatement. Some praise Nikocado for his commitment to the “social experiment,” viewing it as a masterful critique of internet culture and the voyeuristic nature of content consumption. Others feel betrayed, arguing that the deception went too far, potentially trivializing serious issues like eating disorders and mental health struggles.

Regardless of your stance on the ethics of his actions, there’s no denying the impact of Nikocado Avocado’s latest stunt. He masterfully executed his plan like a supervillain while reaching new heights of internet success.

