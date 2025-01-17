‘How did it actually work’: Woman, hungover and broke, goes fishing for her dinner, and it turns out she’s an expert hunter-gatherer

In one of the most unexpected and hilarious moments to hit TikTok, creator Danibabes has left millions of viewers scratching their heads and laughing out loud.

Recommended Videos

Evidently, there’s absolutely nothing a determined woman can’t do. If you’ve ever wondered what modern hunter-gatherer life might look like, she just gave us a hilarious crash course. Dani’s viral video documents her unconventional solution to a very relatable problem: being broke after a night of partying. With no money left to buy food, she decided to take matters into her own hands and fish for her dinner. What happened next has left the internet both amazed, and utterly confused.

An expert hunter-gatherer? Or Poseidon’s lost daughter?

In the now-viral TikTok video, Dani reveals her dilemma. With a laugh, she says: “I spent all my money at the club last night, so we’ll be fishing for dinner today.”

Armed with nothing but a stick and a blue ribbon tied to the end, she heads to a nearby pond. It’s a scene straight out of a survivalist’s playbook, only with significantly less planning. Surely, no one expected anything to come of this half-baked plan, least of all Dani herself. But the internet loves an underdog story, and Dani delivered. Against all odds, she actually managed to catch a fish using her makeshift fishing gear. No bait, no hook. Just a stick, a ribbon, and an unshakable sense of humor. Her shock and laughter as she reeled in her improbable catch is the cherry on top of a moment that feels equal parts absurd and oddly triumphant.

Viewers are sumped and entered

Dani’s video, which has racked up over 24 million views and 5 million likes, has turned her comments section into a virtual campfire, where everyone’s trying to piece together how this actually worked.

They all chimed in with their own theories, ranging from the plausible to the hilariously outlandish. One commenter joked that she had to be related to Poseidon. At this point, it wasn’t crazy to think there might be some divine intervention at play.

Another shared a nostalgic tale: “When I was a kid, I caught a fish with my Barbie fishing rod, and since then, my grandpa saw me as his fishing lucky charm.”

Clearly, Dani’s escapade has struck a chord with anyone who’s ever experienced the thrill or mystery of a surprising catch. But not everyone is convinced. A sharp-eyed skeptic pointed out that the fish in the video appeared to be gutted and tied at the gills, hinting that this might have been more of a comedic setup than a genuine fishing triumph. Even so, the majority of viewers agree that whether it’s real or staged, the video is pure entertainment gold.

The internet’s obsession with Dani’s antics is not just about a fish, but the audacity of the whole situation. Most people wouldn’t even attempt to fish with such a DIY setup, let alone succeed. It’s the kind of chaotic, can-do energy that TikTok thrives on. And even if the fish wasn’t legitimately caught, you can’t help but appreciate the creativity and comedy of it all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy