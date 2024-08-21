‘How does it feel to be god’s favorite?’: Couple book a $47 room but end up in a sprawling penthouse suite

Plenty of people live by the mantra that there are no accidents, and they’re correct. Whether we know it or not, everything happens exactly the way it was meant to, even if it doesn’t become readily apparent for years (even decades) after the fact, and doesn’t necessarily line up with our own good fortune.

Typically, that saying is reserved for the sort of accidents that nobody wants to play host to, but we’d all be remiss to downplay the role that “happy accidents” play in our day-to-day lives. But what happens when such an accident is the sort of once-in-a-lifetime mishap that has you giggling uncontrollably? TikTok‘s @katrniaw has the answers.

Here, Katrina offers us a 35-second tour of the $47 room that she and her partner booked at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace (per the TikTok’s location). The catch? Someone somewhere screwed up, and they wound up getting the keys to the hotel’s penthouse. Katrina’s mirthful laughter is infectious; hardly a moment goes by without her gasping for breath between her loud chuckles as she pans the camera around the room, which is packed to the brim with gorgeous furniture, sparkling decor, and legroom for days.

Now, the fact that this took place in Las Vegas demolishes the illusion of luck pretty resolutely; commenters were quick to point out that newcomers to Vegas will sometimes get special treatment like this to make their stay that much more Vegas-coded. Nevertheless, if it actually was the case that someone tripped, fell, and accidentally gave her the penthouse, Katrina would be wise to make sure that she doesn’t end up paying for this particular mistake.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the nightly (yes, nightly) rate for a penthouse stay in Caesars Palace can run anywhere between $30,000 to $40,000. Those, admittedly, are the Octavius Tower Villas, which doesn’t seem to be where Katrina and her partner are staying, but it nevertheless paints a picture about where her bank account is probably headed if the hotel tries to get her to pay.

Although, since Katrina posted this on Aug. 8, it’s probably safe to say that she and her partner got to enjoy this high-end surprise to the fullest extent, and we’re glad they did; her next video, after all, showed off a hostel room that she and her partner paid extra for, only to be met with the most aggressively squeaky beds on the entire planet.

Indeed, luxury, the fickle hooligan that it is, will find you just as swiftly as it will forsake you.

