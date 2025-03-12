How many police officers does it take to protect a single Cybertruck? More than 5, apparently

Thousands showed up in New York to join the Women’s March on Saturday, March 8th to protest Donald Trump, and show solidarity with each other and with women nationwide, whose rights are under attack. Unsurprisingly, there was a police presence at the march, but the NYPD seemed to be prioritizing the safety of a Tesla Cybertruck rather than the actual people.

In a video posted by one of the marchers, a whole squad of police officers can be seen standing guard around a parked Cybertruck. Nobody is sitting inside, it’s just parked there, as though somebody throwing a brick through the windshield were an inevitability, if it weren’t for those pesky cops.

I hear you ask: How many police officers does it take to protect a Cybertruck? Well, a bit more than you’d expect. In the video, a total of nine officers can be seen surrounding the ugly hunk of metal.

Isn’t that a waste of police resources?

Look, I get it: if there weren’t any officers around there’s a high possibility that someone was going to vandalize that truck. Especially given the fact that the CEO of Tesla and the “inventor” of said truck is an unelected government official currently in the process of dismantling public-serving agencies while publicly displaying inescapably Nazi-reminiscent symbology. But nine officers? Is that necessary?

I know that Donald Trump recently labeled acts of violence against Elon Musk’s overpriced tin-can-on-wheels as “domestic terrorism,” but this is just a waste of taxpayers dollars, and isn’t Musk’s new job at DOGE supposed to be saving the country money? What would he say to this, if it weren’t one of his ugly trucks being protected?

In the comments underneath the TikTok, viewers were equally miffed about the waste in taxpayer money, while others complained about police resources being wasted, one commenting, “I saw a video where a man in NYC waited over two hours for a cop to show up.” The real question is, who does this Cybertruck belong to? At time of writing, we don’t know.

Priorities, am I right?

It just goes to show how backwards priorities are in the U.S. right now. Protecting property is considered more important than protecting lives. Think of all the actual police work these officers could have been doing, crimes they maybe could have stopped, or members of the community they could have been helping had they not been wasting their time standing around this Cybertruck.

Are these death traps even worth protecting? As far as trucks go they’re not exactly durable, they rust, they have numerous defects that result in vital parts being damaged way too easily, and they just generally aren’t safe to drive in. What I’m saying is, this thing will probably fall apart and be scrapped by the owner in less than a year anyways.

