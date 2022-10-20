How much are McDonald’s sold-out Adult Happy Meal toys worth?

From the moment McDonald’s announced it was bringing back Ronald McDonald’s best buds for the re-release of the Adult Happy Meal, in addition to introducing the brand new four-eyed Cactus Buddy, it was only a matter of time until the toys sold out.

Since its launch on Oct. 3, Americans have once again been able to satisfy their childhood cravings with purchases of either a Big Mac or a 10-piece nugget meal. The result has been long lines, greasy fingers, and now an online bidding war for toys that went quicker than you can say “Ba da ba ba ba, I’m lovin it.”

The prices of these toys have ranged from astronomical to absurd, but people are forking up the big bucks. So, how much are they truly worth? Here’s what we know.

McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal toys are selling for how much?

On eBay, various sellers have listed the “vintage rare” Cactus Plant Flea Market toys for as much as five and six figures.

One seller listed an unopened “limited edition” set of Cactus Buddy, Birdie, and Hamburglar for $300,000 USD. Nothing is too much for the 233 people who added the item to their watchlist, though, presumably ready to swoop in with a counter bid as soon as the item looks ready to sell.

Of course, not every offer is that high. Another seller listed a single unopened toy for $25,000, unfortunately without specifying whether the toy is Cactus Buddy, Birdie, and Hamburglar, so buyers will have to go in blind. To make matters worse, shipping is not included, so buyers will also have to add a regrettable $5.40 to their total.

Some listings are more reasonable than others, especially considering the supply and demand. One seller is offering a 150 unopened set of Cactus Plant Flea Market toys for just $2,400. And shipping is free. So charitable.

Now that the Adult Happy Meal toys have officially sold out, it’s likely more listings like the ones above will appear on eBay as Oct. comes to a close. That being said, some sellers have listed the toys with a much more reasonable price tag, so if you haven’t got one yet it’s best to head on over there while you still have the chance.