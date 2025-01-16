‘How much aura did I lose?’: Brother accidentally upstages sister at her own quinceañera when he makes a bold entrance

There are some things you should just never do if you value having your head attached to your body. Never upstage a bride on her wedding day. Don’t give the game away ahead of time at a gender reveal party. And don’t even think about stealing the show from your sister at her own quinceañera. Unfortunately, one jelly-limbed brother missed that memo when he had one thing to do on his sis’ big day, and promptly messed it up big time.

In a rib-ticking, if buttock-breaking, TikTok video shared by @kashamssecret, one brother admitted to making a massive faux pas at his sister’s quinceañera. In the short clip, our accident-prone hero starts off well as he steadily escorts his sister down a curving staircase as they descend to meet the crowd of family and friends filling the swanky venue. Unfortunately, the pressure of the moment and the polished marble steps prove to be too much for the birthday girl’s bro and he takes an embarrassing tumble. Cue a room full of shocked gasps.

By the looks of it, the only person showing big bro no sympathy is the girl of the hour herself. As her brother shimmies down the stairs on his coccyx, Quinceañera Girl just stares at him with a deadly sibling glare. He’s definitely never going to hear the end of stealing her big entrance like this. He’d better be prepared for some retaliation on some future birthday or maybe even wedding day. You can see it in her eyes, sis will get her revenge.

The best thing about this video, though, has to be the astonishingly perfect timing of Kash’s crash. Brother and sister made their entrance to the tune of Christina Perri’s weepy classic “A Thousand Years,” and Kash elected to go sliding right when Perri started singing an eerily relevant lyric. “How can I love when I’m afraid to FALL,” one commenter cackled, while another quipped, “you def weren’t afraid to fall despite what the song said.”

The people of TikTok commiserated Kash for the lifetime of debt he now owes his sister. “Bro is in debt join the squid game for aura,” someone wrote, as another offered an out-of-the-box idea to make it up to her: “just push her down too so the attention can go to her.” At least Kash isn’t the only one to upstage a sibling at their quince. “I was 5 at my sisters quince and when it was my turn to walk out as the mini quinceañera I just stood there and cried,” one user admitted. “My mom has to pick me up.”

Still, to act as Kash’s defense attorney for a moment, his furious sister should be aware that things could’ve been so much worse. At least she’s not the girl whose own stepsister destroyed her $3000 quinceañera dress out of jealousy, in a cruel betrayal straight out of Cinderella. Cut Kash some slack, sister — especially as he’s helped your quinceañera become TikTok famous (with over 1.3 million likes at the time of writing). Although, yes, you still have permission to roast him for this until you’re 50.

