‘She’s like uh as u should’: Bride has hilariously unemotional reaction to her groom’s heartfelt vows at their wedding

Even when a wedding is meticulously planned, the weather can threaten the whole event, guests can drink too much, and it can feel like nothing will work out. Of course, everything ends up being just fine because the couple always remembers that their love is what’s really important. But it doesn’t hurt when no problems come up!

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @breezi11 shared a moment from her wedding that her guests aren’t likely to forget anytime soon. Although nothing went sideways, her reaction to a beautiful and magical moment was humorous. The groom spoke at their wedding and shared, “I love you more than I can ever put into words.” They continued, “You changed my life… I love you more than anything in this entire world.” Where was the bride? Standing with her hand over her heart and tears streaming down her face? Nope. Sitting in the corner, trying not to laugh and eating a Chomps stick. As she wrote in the caption, “When everyone is crying over your fiancé processing his love for you but you’re a non emotional girly.” Hey, you can’t help it if you’re not someone who cries easily!

Several users related to this, with one person saying they would act the same way and another sharing that they read vows without anyone else there. One user wrote, “She’s like uh as u should.” Others were focused on the snack that the bride had. The official Chomps account commented, “When your true love is Chomps” and a user joked, “The Chomps made it even more elite.”

If you’ve had Chomps before, you know the grass-fed beef jerky sticks come in fun flavors like taco seasoned beef, smoky BBQ beef, and jalapeño beef (and you can get turkey, too). In 2021, the brand surveyed 2,000 people in the U.S. and more than 57% answered they have consumed a whole bag of snack food without meaning to. But how many brides or grooms have enjoyed some Chomps on their wedding day? It would be interesting to get those numbers! This bride can’t have been the only one who needed to stop her hunger on her exciting day.

Food is, of course, one of the most important wedding details for many couples, if not the most crucial. According to The Knot, 26% of married pairs had late-night food at their event. A wedding doesn’t truly feel complete without some pizza, fries, sliders, tacos, or maybe all of them, right? Not a lot of couples eat their dinner, apps, or other food at their wedding since they’re so busy soaking in this thrilling moment and chatting with various guests. It’s great that this bride made sure to eat, and more brides should remember to stop any blood sugar crashes in their tracks while they’re committing to the person they love.

Even if the bride didn’t tear up during her husband’s vows, it makes sense that everyone else did. After all, weddings are some of the most sob-worthy occasions. When Proctivity spoke to 1,000 U.K. residents to ask when they tear up at weddings, 35.73% said they don’t have dry eyes during the bride’s walk down the aisle. 36.03% said they tear up when hearing the vows. 37.72% said they feel all the feels when seeing a pal or family member who they haven’t seen in a while. Awwww. So the moral of the story is it’s okay not to cry when other people do… and always pack snacks. Even (or, especially) on your wedding day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy