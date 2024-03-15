How old is Hannah Barron?

She definitely has a youthful energy to her!

With a social media presence that is truly like no other, it is safe to say that Hannah Barron had taken the internet by storm as of late, sharing photos of her hunting, fishing, and bowfishing. Oh my!

Amassing 1.5M followers on her Instagram profile, fans are often flooding Barron’s comment section, praising her “country girl” aesthetic and fearlessness to get down and dirty:

“@hannahbarron96 is an American legend and needs to be protected! God bless her 🇺🇸 🦅” “Smoke show. You are gorgeous and wonderful and your accent is golden. We all love you ❤” “You are amazing!! Be yourself and keep it true 😊”

Others have deemed her “country girl” aesthetic to be unladylike:

“This accent needs to be illegal and women should be banned from doing manual labor like this. There is NOTHING feminine about American women. American women are literally men.”

Whether you love her or you hate her, Barron has caused quite a bit of chatter nonetheless, resulting in a great deal of questions about her life beyond her Instagram profile. Going back to the basics, one of the most frequently asked questions has to do with her age, and fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself exactly how old the Alabama native is…

Hannah Barron’s age

According to Famous Birthdays, Barron was born on July 3, 1996 in Andalusia, Alabama, making her 27 years old as of March 15, 2024. If that is not proof enough, Barron even has “27” written in her Instagram biography, along with “AL,” “The Catfish Girl,” “Hunting, Fishing, Noodling, Bowfishing,” and more.

To keep up with Barron’s “Hunting, Fishing, Noodling, Bowfishing,” and beyond, connect with her on Instagram @hannahbarron96.