Home Social Media

How to delete TikTok collections

Everything you need to know about collections.

Screengrab via YouTube

TikTok collections was released in 2022, giving users an opportunity to favorite and organize videos that they may want to save for later.

Users can favorite videos by simply tapping on the bookmark on the right-hand column of the video. To create a collection tap on “Manage” on the notification that pops up on the bottom.

From there you can name a collection and add that video to it. Users can also create collections by heading to their profile and going to the “Favorites” tab. Then tap “Collections” and “Create new collection.”

@rbf_meh_smiles

Replying to @rbf_meh_smiles #hopethishelps #tiktokcollection #tiktoktechtiptuesbymeh

♬ original sound – rbf_meh_smiles

Favorites aren’t just for videos. You can also favorite sounds and filters under their respective tans when creating a video. However — currently — only videos can be organized into collections.

If you decide you no longer want to keep collections, simply tap on it and hit the arrow in the top right corner. A pop-up menu will appear giving you the option to make the collection public, change the collection’s name, and delete the collection.

@rbf_meh_smiles

#Tutorial #howto delete a #collection #tiktoktechtiptuesbymeh #tiktoktipsandtricks

♬ original sound – rbf_meh_smiles

If you delete your collection, the videos underneath it will remain in your favorites section. To remove them simply go to the “Posts” tab, tap the video, and click the bookmark button. That will remove the video from your favorites tab altogether.

You can also hit “manage videos” at the top of the collection to move and remove videos from collections.

Making your collections public will allow you to share your favorite videos with your followers. Now you can create, share, and organize all the ideas that you have and that you love on TikTok.

Jensen Bird
About the author

Jensen Bird

Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.