How to get the viral Domino’s pizza coupon, explained

Everyone knows that food tastes better when it’s free, but unfortunately, we can’t give you a free pizza — at least, not yet. What we can give you, though, is a rundown on how to snag the viral Domino’s pizza coupon that’s been going around on TikTok.

As you can imagine, this coupon is viral not just because it’s being shared all over TikTok and Instagram, but also because it gives you a whole 40% discount on your order. However, there are a few tricks to using it and that’s exactly what we’re going to tell you. So, if you’ve been scouring the internet to score some cheesy goodness while saving a buck, we’ve got you covered — just keep in mind, that Domino’s pizza may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

How can I use the Domino’s pizza coupon?

@dominos This pizza hits harder when it’s 40% off. Use code VIRALPZA for 40% off any menu price pizzas ordered online thru 9/29. ♬ Pop like this Pt. 2 – prodbycpkshawn

To get the viral 40% Domino’s pizza coupon, simply enter the code VIRALPZA with any online order. The discount will apply to your entire order, across any menu items. However, we have to say that the reason this code went viral isn’t just because of the discount but because many TikTok users have been using it to try Domino’s new viral pizza.

This viral pizza is a handmade pan pizza with extra garlic parmesan sauce — replacing the usual tomato-based sauce that you find commonly throughout most pizzas. The toppings include extra cheese, Philly steak, bacon, and a cheddar blend. It may not be the best option for the lactose-intolerant, but if you’re planning a cheat day and don’t mind feeling a little guilty (or sickly) afterward, this might just be the pizza that makes you forget a little about the trips to the bathroom.

Here’s the downside: while you can get the viral pizza at any Domino’s, you can’t use the viral code in physical stores. Instead, you’ll need to order the pizza through the app or website, apply the discount code, and either pick it up yourself or have it delivered to your doorstep. It’s a bit of a hassle, especially if you were planning to dine in, but hey — it’s still 40% off.

In fact, here’s a little friendly advice: during the first week of October, Domino’s is actually offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas when ordered online. The announcement was made through the restaurant’s social media accounts, with top comments like, “Of course, the moment I’m trying to go on a diet, y’all do this!” Relatable.

While these viral pizzas and coupons were largely welcomed by Domino’s customers, many complaints have arisen over the “absurdly high prices” the restaurant charges, as one Instagram user noted. Another user commented that even with the discount, their 12-inch pizza cost $31 — compared to $11 at Blaze. So, while Domino’s is offering a nice discount, it may not be for everyone. But if you still want to give it a shot, act fast.

